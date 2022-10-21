ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Law enforcement pouring in for Bristol officers’ funeral

By Bob Wilson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyQjE_0ih5cLpb00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are traveling from across the country to pay their respects at Friday’s joint funeral for two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty.

“There is going to be a lot of guys coming down, you know, fire department, and police department, and other places you know, even the nurses are coming down,” Alfredo Santiago, a firefighter, said. “I have been on the job 40 years at the fire department, and these guys are so young, they just started and to lose your life like that is so sad when you’re just trying to help somebody.”

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed during an ambush while they were responding to a 911 call. A third policeman, Officer Alec Iurato, was injured.

Up to 50,000 people are expected to attend their Friday funeral at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Support continues to pour in from the community, groups have jumped in to volunteer with efforts and Bristol schools will be closed to observe the ceremony.

Many people plan to take the day off work to attend.

“I heard they are streaming it at the library,” said Samantha Chapman, who has a son at a school DeMonte was a school resource officer at. “If I’m not there in East Hartford, I will definitely be at the library.”

At the police department, a cruiser is completely covered in flowers, and the building’s windows are covered with messages, prayers and thank you notes.

Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake

Even those who did not know the officers have been stopping by to show their respects.

“Just because I didn’t know them personally, I’m still gonna show my support,” Chris Gaudio, who lives in Bristol, said. “I’ve been coming down every day, and I’ll be coming down every day until they get rid of this car.”

The officers’ names were engraved Thursday on the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. The decision to add them was unanimous, according to a statement from the Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. A formal ceremony will be held in May.

DeMonte and Hamzy’s names have been submitted to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial for consideration, as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol businesses hold fundraiser for Bristol police department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Three local businesses joined forces Sunday to support the families of the two fallen Bristol police officers killed and the lone surviving officer. Dunphy’s Ice Cream Store, Undone Salon, and Sergio’s Pizza hosted a fundraiser and raffle Sunday afternoon. The funds will be donated in Officer Alec Iurato’s honor to the police […]
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

2022-10-23@1:46am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a number of calls about a street fight at Madison Avenue and Federal Street at Club Azul. Moments later police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a stabbing victim came to the Emergency Department by private vehicle with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son in an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy