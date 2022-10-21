Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
wbrz.com
Metro Council's investigation into CATS waylaid by stormwater fiasco
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council's investigation into apparent administrative mismanagement at Baton Rouge's bus system has hit a snag as councilmembers are "deeply engaged" in the whirlwind surrounding the city-parish's failed stormwater proposal. On Monday, a city-parish spokesperson announced that the CATS Board investigative committee — made up of...
wbrz.com
'Fruit of the poisonous tree': Councilmember wants to repeal Stormwater Utility District after NDA mess
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge councilmember says she wants the Metro Council to repeal the Stormwater Utility District, effectively killing the mayor's stormwater plan, at its next meeting. The council is already expected to vote down the proposal for a new stormwater fee in wake of miscommunication surrounding...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly kidnapped toddler, said she wanted to be his grandmother
ZACHARY - A woman told police she kidnapped a young boy from a "crack house" and wanted to take custody of him from his adopted mother because she didn't think the boy was being raised correctly, according to arrest documents. On Sept. 3, the Zachary Police Department was dispatched to...
wbrz.com
Though Livingston School bus drivers are back at work, most still not satisfied
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Despite a proposed pay raise by the school board, bus drivers in Livingston parish still aren't happy. "We do one of the most important jobs out there. We transport kids everyday. These are children that we take to school everyday. We're in education. Their most important thing is to get them to school so they can get an education and we're treated like dirt on the ground and we don't get paid hardly anything to do so," driver Dana Helm said.
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
First female police chief chosen to lead the Lafayette Police Department
Judith Estorge has been chosen as the new Lafayette police chief
Louisiana pastor admits to defrauding his church, his parishoners and a school of nearly $900,000
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III,...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
brproud.com
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Police locate parents after finding child walking alone in roadway
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baker say they have been able to locate the parents of a three-year-old found walking alone in a roadway early Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, the child was discovered alone on Chamberlain Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Chief Dunn says...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
wbrz.com
University plans to monitor environmental impact of controversial Lake Maurepas project
HAMMOND - Amid concerns over a plan to potentially store carbon dioxide beneath Lake Maurepas, Southeastern Louisiana University announced it will be tasked with monitoring for any impacts on the lake's ecosystem throughout the duration of the project. On Monday, the university said it will independently monitor Air Products' project...
wbrz.com
Police arrest suspected shooter, 2 others in shooting at SU fraternity party that left 11 hurt
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a suspected shooter and two other men after gunshots were fired into a crowd of partygoers at a Southern University fraternity party early Friday morning, leaving 11 people hurt. In a late-night news conference Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Miles Moss,...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
wbrz.com
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
wbrz.com
Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at Southern fraternity party
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of firing shots into a crowd of partygoers after a fight broke out at a Southern University fraternity house will stay in jail without the possibility of bond for now. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday afternoon, days after the Oct. 21 shooting...
Comments / 0