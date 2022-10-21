LIVINGSTON PARISH - Despite a proposed pay raise by the school board, bus drivers in Livingston parish still aren't happy. "We do one of the most important jobs out there. We transport kids everyday. These are children that we take to school everyday. We're in education. Their most important thing is to get them to school so they can get an education and we're treated like dirt on the ground and we don't get paid hardly anything to do so," driver Dana Helm said.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO