KTBS

Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana's child welfare agency

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services administrators (from left) Terri Ricks, Marketa Walters and Rhenda Hodnett testify at a Senate Health & Welfare Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana's child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Metro Council's investigation into CATS waylaid by stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council's investigation into apparent administrative mismanagement at Baton Rouge's bus system has hit a snag as councilmembers are "deeply engaged" in the whirlwind surrounding the city-parish's failed stormwater proposal. On Monday, a city-parish spokesperson announced that the CATS Board investigative committee — made up of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff's Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office's Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff's Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Though Livingston School bus drivers are back at work, most still not satisfied

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Despite a proposed pay raise by the school board, bus drivers in Livingston parish still aren't happy. "We do one of the most important jobs out there. We transport kids everyday. These are children that we take to school everyday. We're in education. Their most important thing is to get them to school so they can get an education and we're treated like dirt on the ground and we don't get paid hardly anything to do so," driver Dana Helm said.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff's Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. "As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA

