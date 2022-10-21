Read full article on original website
John Thomas Howell
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — A 51-year-old Center Point man was indicted by Doddridge Count…
Patricia Joann Helmick
WESTON- Patricia Joann Helmick, 63, of Weston passed away on Friday, October 21st , 2022 in Mon Health Care Center in Morgantown, WV. She was born in Lewis County on April 4th, 1959: daughter of the late Hayward Ray Halterman and Patricia (Jarvis) Halterman.
Harry McEldowney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.
Marvin Pratt Shelton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Pratt Shelton, 89, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Frida…
West Virginia women's soccer uses late heroics for tie, win
It was a week filled with road drama for the West Virginia women’s soccer team. On Thursday, Gabrielle Robinson struck in the 83rd minute to earn the Mountaineers a 1-1 draw at Oklahoma State.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 10/24/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown previews hopes for her team's senior day, and sees either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma as potential first round foes in the Big 12 Championship. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Sobriety checkpoint
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoin…
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup
After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
WVU's climb a StairMaster
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
Straw shines in WVU loss
West Virginia University freshman punter Oliver Staw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in last Saturday's game at Texas Tech. Straw, a Melbourne, Australia, resident, punted five times for an average of 46.6 yards per punt against the Red Raiders. He placed one punt inside the 20, had a touchback and had two others resulting in fair catches. His longest punt of the afternoon went for 63 yards in the fourth quarter. He also booted a 54-yarder.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) thespians holding canned & dry goods food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned/dry goods food drive to benefit Shepherd’s Corner food bank during all public performances of the BHS musical production of “Mary Poppins.”. Public performances will be held at BHS auditorium at 7 p.m....
Sobriety checkpoint set for Nov. 2 in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2 on W.Va. 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg. The checkpoint is designed to deter and detect impaired drivers, State Police said in...
Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd
WESTON — Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd, 35, of Weston, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. He was born in Weston on January 5, 1987, son of James Charles and Brenda Kay (Cowgar) Byrd of Weston, WV. In addition to his parents, the memories...
Canned food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned…
Marvin Pratt Shelton, with lifetime of federal & community service, passes at age 89
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Pratt Shelton, 89, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 27, 1933, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the son of the late Oliver Cromwell Shelton and Estella May Chewning Shelton.
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble will hold a fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small...
Harrison Commission candidates meet in WV News debate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle and West Virginia State Senator Mike Romano met Monday evening for a debate hosted by WV News ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Jose Juan Benitez Chacon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Anmoore man went to drink alcohol in Morgantown for a few h…
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Aubrey Burks Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks detailed the communication and effort issues in the secondary that contributed to Texas Tech's easy win over the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
