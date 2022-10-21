West Virginia University freshman punter Oliver Staw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in last Saturday's game at Texas Tech. Straw, a Melbourne, Australia, resident, punted five times for an average of 46.6 yards per punt against the Red Raiders. He placed one punt inside the 20, had a touchback and had two others resulting in fair catches. His longest punt of the afternoon went for 63 yards in the fourth quarter. He also booted a 54-yarder.

