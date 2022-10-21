ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

14th Annual Monster Dash in Ashland on Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The 14th Annual Monster Dash in Ashland is inviting all families to run in support of public education. It is happening on Saturday, October 29, at Lithia Park. The races will help fund educational grants for Ashland Public Schools. There is a new addition to the event...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Local artist is bringing beauty and light with Hawthorne Park murals

Medford - Beautiful murals are being painted under the I-5 bridge next to Hawthorne Park, trying to bring beauty, light, and local art into the city. Local artist Melissa Ghiglieri submitted artwork to the Medford art commission. In August they selected Ghiglieri’s work to be painted on three pillars under the I-5 bridge next to Hawthorne Park.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Breaking News: Search & rescue underway for missing hunters

RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking today for two missing hunters. The Sheriff's Office says its Search and Rescue unit (SAR) is looking for the missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect. It says SAR began searching the area yesterday with K9,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
aclu-or.org

Vote “NO” on Jackson County’s Measure 15-203

There were many detrimental consequences from the “War on Drugs,” including government interference with the exploration of innovative drug treatments that could help people with health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. The ACLU of Oregon endorses a “NO” vote on Jackson County’s Measure...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK

One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Shoplifting suspect eludes police and causes a two-car crash

Grants Pass, OR — Yesterday, a shoplifting suspect fled from Grants Pass police and caused an injury crash. The Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) received a report of a shoplifter who had fled after stealing over $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Jerry Glover -- who...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase

As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
ASHLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy