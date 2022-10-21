Read full article on original website
KDRV
14th Annual Monster Dash in Ashland on Saturday
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The 14th Annual Monster Dash in Ashland is inviting all families to run in support of public education. It is happening on Saturday, October 29, at Lithia Park. The races will help fund educational grants for Ashland Public Schools. There is a new addition to the event...
KDRV
Local artist is bringing beauty and light with Hawthorne Park murals
Medford - Beautiful murals are being painted under the I-5 bridge next to Hawthorne Park, trying to bring beauty, light, and local art into the city. Local artist Melissa Ghiglieri submitted artwork to the Medford art commission. In August they selected Ghiglieri’s work to be painted on three pillars under the I-5 bridge next to Hawthorne Park.
KDRV
32 animals rescued from Rogue River home, in the process of treatment
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The 32 animals that were rescued from a home in Rogue River two days ago are in the process of getting treated. Suspects Michael Lee and Debbie Lee Hamilton were charged with three counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of second degree animal abuse.
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue underway for missing hunters
RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking today for two missing hunters. The Sheriff's Office says its Search and Rescue unit (SAR) is looking for the missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect. It says SAR began searching the area yesterday with K9,...
KTVL
Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
KDRV
Josephine County election ballots among mail found in river
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today November general election ballots are among mail found in the Rogue River. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the discovery occurred when someone reported finding mail in the river Friday. It says that's when a person reported finding mail in the Rogue River near the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing about eight miles northwest of Grants Pass.
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
aclu-or.org
Vote “NO” on Jackson County’s Measure 15-203
There were many detrimental consequences from the “War on Drugs,” including government interference with the exploration of innovative drug treatments that could help people with health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. The ACLU of Oregon endorses a “NO” vote on Jackson County’s Measure...
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
KDRV
FireWatch: Wildfire risk danger lowers in Jackson, Josephine Counties to "low" level
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's forestry department for Southwest Oregon today is lowering the area's wildfire danger risk level. For Jackson and Josephine counties, Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says weekend rain and "fall-like weather" allow it to ease some public fire prevention regulations on lands it protects. It...
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
In the face of criticism, Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Nataki Garrett is building a company for the future
Nataki Garrett joined the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as its artistic director in 2019, taking the helm of one of the country’s largest arts organizations as a pandemic waited in the wings. But it wasn’t just a world-altering virus Garrett would have to contend with – there would be weeks...
KDRV
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KTVL
Shoplifting suspect eludes police and causes a two-car crash
Grants Pass, OR — Yesterday, a shoplifting suspect fled from Grants Pass police and caused an injury crash. The Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) received a report of a shoplifter who had fled after stealing over $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Jerry Glover -- who...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
theashlandchronicle.com
Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase
As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
