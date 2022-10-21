Read full article on original website
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
NBC Sports
Klay clarifies why Warriors don't blame KD for leaving
After three seasons, two NBA titles and one torn Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant left the Warriors and signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2019. And neither Klay Thompson nor Golden State as a whole blame the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his high-profile departure. “I don’t blame...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
NBC Sports
Report: Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson potential Lakers’ trade targets
The Lakers want to get 20 games or so into the season and then re-assess how their season — and the fit of Russell Westbrook in coach Darvin Ham‘s system — is going. But after Westbrook was benched for the closing seconds of the Lakers’ come-from-ahead loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday, that assessment may come sooner rather than later. The mood in the Lakers locker room after the game was tense, and multiple players, as well as Ham, talked about shot selection. While there were other questionable shots, what they were referencing came with :30 seconds left in the game, :18 seconds on the shot clock and the Lakers up by one — Westbrook inexplicably took and missed a mid-range jumper (he said he was trying to get the team a two-for-one). LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘ reactions say it all (as did the usually homer Laker broadcast, where Bill McDonald said, “no Russ, no”).
NBA roundup: Sixers down Pacers for first win
James Harden compiled 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to their first win
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Damian Lillard is back, Lakers 0-3 because of it
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Damian Lillard is all...
NBC Sports
What Keegan learned facing Dubs after Kings' rally falls short
Kings rookie Keegan Murray is taking everything, even the losses, as a learning moment. Playing a career-high 38 minutes in the Kings' 130-125 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night, the 22-year-old explained what he took away from facing the defending champions. "I think it helps me...
NBC Sports
P.J. Tucker yells at 76ers after loss to Spurs drops them to 0-3
After dropping their first two games to the two Eastern Conference favorites — the Bucks and Celtics — the 76ers played Saturday night like a team that thought it could coast to a home win over a Spurs squad on the second night of a back-to-back. But take a Gregg Popovich coached team lightly at your own risk — the Spurs controlled the game most of the way, getting the 114-105 win and dropping the 76ers to 0-3.
NBC Sports
What does Jaylen Brown's social media handle mean?
If you've visited one of Jaylen Brown's social media pages, you have probably wondered what his handle "FCHWPO" stands for. The Boston Celtics star uses the "@FCHWPO" handle on both Twitter and Instagram. For him, it's more than just a username. It's a mantra for life both on and off the court.
NBC Sports
Keegan displaying 'Duncan demeanor' in promising start to career
Keegan Murray's first pair of NBA games shouldn't have surprised anyone. The 22-year-old forward from Iowa has carried himself with the same steady presence on and off the court since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. A perfect example was the opening minutes of the Kings'...
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports
Klay explains why Kyrie's '16 Finals shot is 'biggest regret'
Klay Thompson is considered one of the premier defensive players in the NBA when he is fully healthy. However, there is one moment that still eats at him to this day. Speaking with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All the Smoke," Thompson reveals why Kyrie Irving's iconic shot over Steph Curry late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals still stings.
NBC Sports
Kerr provides update on DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury
Although the Warriors were able to hold off the Kings' furious comeback attempt at Chase Center on Sunday night to escape with a 130-125 win, it didn't come without a cost. After Warriors practice Monday, coach Steve Kerr explained how long the team can expect to be without guard Donte DiVincenzo after the 25-year-old left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Tests confirm Breece Hall tore ACL
After Sunday’s game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the team believed young running back Breece Hall tore his ACL. Now, that fear has been confirmed. According to multiple reports, further testing revealed Hall tore his ACL and suffered a minor meniscus injury. Hall had to exit New...
NBC Sports
Report: Russell Wilson has a partial hamstring tear
Even wolverine blood has its limits. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s basically a partial tear. Per Rapoport, it’s usually a 3-4 week injury. Wilson won’t play today. Next week, the Broncos face the Jaguars in...
NBC Sports
Boston Bruins dress as Mario characters ahead of Dallas Stars game
We’re officially one week from Halloween and the Boston Bruins are pulling out all the stops for the spooky season. Their team chemistry was on full display Monday when the players visited patients at Mass General Hospital for Children dressed as characters from the hit video game series Super Mario Bros.
NBC Sports
Dubs' win vs. Kings is reality check for young second unit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The result Sunday night at Chase Center was a 130-125 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings. Their road to victory was full of highs and lows, in that order. Early on, it was all joy, excitement and amazement. The second half, especially the fourth quarter, was full of nail biting and countless frustrations. With nine minutes to go, Steve Kerr had seen enough.
NBC Sports
Tucker has wake-up call for Sixers following dismal defeat
Three games into his Sixers tenure, P.J. Tucker apparently felt a wake-up call was appropriate at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. With a loss at Wells Fargo Center to the Spurs, the Sixers slid to 0-3. “I’ve been through these and we’re not ready yet, honestly,” head coach Doc Rivers...
