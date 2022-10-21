The Lakers want to get 20 games or so into the season and then re-assess how their season — and the fit of Russell Westbrook in coach Darvin Ham‘s system — is going. But after Westbrook was benched for the closing seconds of the Lakers’ come-from-ahead loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday, that assessment may come sooner rather than later. The mood in the Lakers locker room after the game was tense, and multiple players, as well as Ham, talked about shot selection. While there were other questionable shots, what they were referencing came with :30 seconds left in the game, :18 seconds on the shot clock and the Lakers up by one — Westbrook inexplicably took and missed a mid-range jumper (he said he was trying to get the team a two-for-one). LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘ reactions say it all (as did the usually homer Laker broadcast, where Bill McDonald said, “no Russ, no”).

