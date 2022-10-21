Read full article on original website
WTOP
Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss
DENVER (AP) — In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. That includes himself as the play-caller of the league’s lowest-scoring team. “I think we’ll always look at everything,” Hackett said...
WTOP
Josh Jacobs rushes for 3 TDs, Raiders beat Texans 38-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The way Josh Jacobs is running, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line is going to have a nice Christmas. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday. “I think it’s more...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PITTSBURGH: CB Ahkello Witherspoon, WR Steven Sims, QB Mason Rudolph, G Kendrick Green, ILB Mark Robinson. MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, CB Keion Grossen, CB Kader Kohou, DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
WTOP
Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin recreate their old chemistry in Commanders’ win
LANDOVER, Md. — Through the first six games of the season, the usage of Washington Commanders’ star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was both curious and troublesome. McLaurin, whom the team signed to a three-year, $71 million extension this offseason, averaged just six targets per game and topped the 100-yard mark just once entering Sunday’s contest. It’s no coincidence the club’s offense had struggled as a whole, too, averaging just 17 points per outing.
WTOP
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn’t get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn’t missed a start since taking over as the Titans’ starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
WTOP
Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
WTOP
Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory that initial X-rays on Metcalf’s knee were negative....
WTOP
‘Money’ receiver Terry McLaurin is key piece for Commanders
A handful of times in his first start of the season, Taylor Heinicke threw the ball right at Terry McLaurin with a defensive back on him and counted on the Washington Commanders’ top wide receiver to make a play. “They pay that guy a lot of money, right?” Heinicke...
WTOP
Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team’s struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
WTOP
Etienne’s fumble ‘put a damper’ on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip...
WTOP
Browns’ Phillips ‘likely’ done for year with pectoral injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who...
WTOP
Jets RB Hall, OL Vera-Tucker out for season with injuries
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.
WTOP
49ers once again find themselves in midseason hole
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The issues are different but the predicament is similar for the San Francisco 49ers, who once again find themselves scuffling along near the midpoint of the season searching for a consistent winning formula. Now after a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City on Sunday...
WTOP
Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing. Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the victory that validated the Seahawks are on the right path. It was Seattle’s second straight win and left the Seahawks on top of the NFC West.
WTOP
Steelers enduring short-term pain, eye long-term growth
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay. Only Tomlin didn’t hesitate, saying even before Pickett...
WTOP
Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to...
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's dirty birds.
WTOP
