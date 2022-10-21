ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss

DENVER (AP) — In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. That includes himself as the play-caller of the league’s lowest-scoring team. “I think we’ll always look at everything,” Hackett said...
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Josh Jacobs rushes for 3 TDs, Raiders beat Texans 38-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The way Josh Jacobs is running, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line is going to have a nice Christmas. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday. “I think it’s more...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PITTSBURGH: CB Ahkello Witherspoon, WR Steven Sims, QB Mason Rudolph, G Kendrick Green, ILB Mark Robinson. MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, CB Keion Grossen, CB Kader Kohou, DE Emmanuel Ogbah.
WTOP

Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin recreate their old chemistry in Commanders’ win

LANDOVER, Md. — Through the first six games of the season, the usage of Washington Commanders’ star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was both curious and troublesome. McLaurin, whom the team signed to a three-year, $71 million extension this offseason, averaged just six targets per game and topped the 100-yard mark just once entering Sunday’s contest. It’s no coincidence the club’s offense had struggled as a whole, too, averaging just 17 points per outing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn’t get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn’t missed a start since taking over as the Titans’ starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Why Alabama Player Hit Female Fan

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban opted to play Jermaine Burton on Saturday night, less than a week after the wide receiver was seen on video, appearing to hit a female Tennessee fan during the field storm. Saban had said that Alabama would handle the situation "internally," like they...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOP

Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks’ 37-23 victory that initial X-rays on Metcalf’s knee were negative....
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team’s struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Etienne’s fumble ‘put a damper’ on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Browns’ Phillips ‘likely’ done for year with pectoral injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Jets RB Hall, OL Vera-Tucker out for season with injuries

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday.
WTOP

49ers once again find themselves in midseason hole

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The issues are different but the predicament is similar for the San Francisco 49ers, who once again find themselves scuffling along near the midpoint of the season searching for a consistent winning formula. Now after a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City on Sunday...
WTOP

Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing. Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the victory that validated the Seahawks are on the right path. It was Seattle’s second straight win and left the Seahawks on top of the NFC West.
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Steelers enduring short-term pain, eye long-term growth

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay. Only Tomlin didn’t hesitate, saying even before Pickett...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTOP

AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.
GEORGIA STATE
WTOP

MLS Playoff Glance

Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Austin at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at New York City, 8 p.m. Championship. Saturday, Nov. 5. Conference final winners, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press....
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy