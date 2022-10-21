ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Buried Car Removed From Atherton Backyard Taken to Crime Lab: Sources

Investigators are expected to reveal new details Monday about a car that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton estate last week and was removed Saturday. Sources told NBC Bay Area that police managed to fully excavate the Mercedes Benz convertible Saturday, and it was taken to a crime lab, where it's being scoured for evidence.
ATHERTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area

A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police

Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
RICHMOND, CA
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant

San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn of Uptick in Thefts of Power Tools

Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city, police said Friday. The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills. Two to four...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992

The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Digging Continues in Atherton Home After Car is Found Buried in Backyard

The mystery continues in San Mateo County as police investigate the discovery of a buried car in an Atherton backyard. Landscapers found the car while working at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue Thursday and police began the "suspicious circumstance" investigation. Police said it appears someone buried...
ATHERTON, CA

