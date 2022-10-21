Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Buried Car Removed From Atherton Backyard Taken to Crime Lab: Sources
Investigators are expected to reveal new details Monday about a car that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton estate last week and was removed Saturday. Sources told NBC Bay Area that police managed to fully excavate the Mercedes Benz convertible Saturday, and it was taken to a crime lab, where it's being scoured for evidence.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Great-Grandmother Confronts Criminal, Saves Neighbor From Attempted Robbery
A 76-year old great-grandmother from Oakland is being hailed a hero after she confronted a criminal and saved her elderly neighbor from an attempted robbery. The incident happened earlier this month when Ann Butler was walking just outside her home. “As I walked past him, he walked out of his...
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area
A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
NBC Bay Area
Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police
Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant
San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
SFist
Sunday Afternoon House Fire In Outer Sunset Displaces Multiple Residents
Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents. A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900...
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
Car buried in backyard of Atherton mansion has been there since 1990s: police
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle was found buried in the ground of an Atherton home Thursday morning, according to the Atherton Police Department. Police received calls at 8:50 a.m. after landscapers discovered the buried vehicle while working on a project at a private home. Police used cadaver dogs that were brought onto […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn of Uptick in Thefts of Power Tools
Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city, police said Friday. The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills. Two to four...
SFist
Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992
The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
NBC Bay Area
Digging Continues in Atherton Home After Car is Found Buried in Backyard
The mystery continues in San Mateo County as police investigate the discovery of a buried car in an Atherton backyard. Landscapers found the car while working at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue Thursday and police began the "suspicious circumstance" investigation. Police said it appears someone buried...
