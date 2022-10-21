Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...

ATHERTON, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO