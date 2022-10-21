Read full article on original website
WBA Issues Final Notice For Wood To Provide Medical Reports; Still On Hook For Santa Cruz Clash
Leigh Wood still needs to convince the WBA that he is cleared for combat to retain his secondary title status. A reminder letter was sent to Nottingham’s Wood seeking medical proof of a biceps injury that forced him out of a September 24 voluntary WBA ‘World’ (Regular) featherweight title defense against Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara. The WBA requested proof of injury on September 27, shortly before the sanctioning body declared that Wood must next face WBA ‘Super’ featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz in a long overdue title consolidation clash once he’s cleared to return to the ring.
Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'
Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
Sean Brewer Bags Quick Knockout Win on Thompson Card in Ontario
This past Friday on Thompson’s “New Blood” card at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, featherweight Sean Brewer (4-0, 3 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV, remained undefeated by scoring a first-round knockout over Christian Renteria (9-14, 8 KOs), from Tijuana, MX. The main event featuring George Acosta...
Elvis Garcia Unhappy With Scores, Wants Moses Johnson Rematch
Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort - Two undefeated and heavy-handed heavyweights put it all on the line, but it was Moses “Thunderhands” Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) who prevailed over Mexico’s Elvis Garcia (12-1, 9 KOs) in an all-action, entertaining affair that was up for grabs until the final bell. Johnson won via majority decision with scores of 76-76 and 77-75 twice.
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
Arum On Inoue vs. Fulton: "It’s Cruel And Unusual Punishment To Ask Anybody To Fight Inoue"
Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue may hail from two different parts of the world, but both unified champions have plenty in common. For starters, Inoue and Fulton are just one win away from reigning supreme over their respective divisions as undisputed champions. Also, by and large, both fighters have been pegged as pound-for-pound stars.
Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now
Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Salita: Shields' Rematch With Marshall Should Happen Within Next 12-18 Months In U.S.
A rematch with Savannah Marshall won’t be next for Claressa Shields, but Shields’ promoter expects them to fight again within the next year-and-a-half. Dmitriy Salita informed BoxingScene.com that the preliminary plan for Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) is to have her face other opponents in Detroit, somewhere in Africa and/or somewhere in the Middle East before the Flint, Michigan native moves toward a rematch with Marshall. Salita also expressed Shields’ preference to box Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in Shields’ home country if the middleweight rivals square off a second time.
Mauricio Lara-Jose Sanmartin DAZN Results From Mexico City
Reshat Mati had to fight through fatigue, illness and adversity to maintain his perfect record. The unbeaten prospect from Staten Island, New York survived his first career ten-round affair, outlasting a determined Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez to claim a well-earned unanimous decision victory. Mati won by scores of 97-93 across the board in their DAZN-aired regional junior welterweight title fight Saturday evening at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.
Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City
Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
Isaiah Steen Stunned By Loss To Agbeko: The Scoring Was Messed Up!
Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko rose to the occasion, scoring a career-defining upset win over previously undefeated top prospect Isaiah Steen in the 10-round super middleweight main event of a SHOBOX: The New Generation telecast from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort, site of the first ever SHOBOX more than 21 years ago.
Romero's Head Trainer Hoping For Isaac Cruz Next: "He’ll Be An Easier Fight Than Tank"
Cromwell “Bullet” Gordon refused to listen to the naysayers. Instead, the former pro boxer turned trainer placed his head down and continued to push Rolando “Rolly” Romero, heading into his showdown against Gervonta Davis on May 28th. A fully packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center cheered...
McWilliams Arroyo Plans To Retire Following Dec. 3 Title Fight Rematch With Julio Cesar Martinez
It is McWilliams Arroyo’s turn to provide drama in his dragged-out rivalry with Julio Cesar Martinez. An abrupt retirement announcement from the interim WBC flyweight titlist created confusion surrounding his already scheduled December 3 rematch with Martinez. The two are set to collide in a title consolidation bout a DAZN show from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, though appeared to collapse upon the 36-year-old from Fajardo, Puerto Rico declaring that he has decided to call it a career.
Photos: Ashton Sylve Putting in Work For Paul-Silva Undercard
Surrounded by family and reminders of his loved ones, Ashton “H2O” Sylve showed off the skills that have made him one of the sport’s most highly touted prospects during a workout in front of Southern California media. (photos by Esther Lin) The training session was a warmup...
Chisora: Jsohua Couldn't Fight Fury Due To Complications With Sponsors, Promoters
Derek Chisora believes Tyson Fury is allowing Anthony Joshua to live in his head and spends too much time talking about AJ. Chisora will face Fury, for the WBC heavyweight title, on December 3rd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The upcoming bout will their third time meeting in the ring -...
Zurdo Ramirez Doesn't View Bivol As The Best Opponent He's Ever Faced
After nabbing a world title at 168-pounds, Gilberto Ramirez was anxious to repeat his championship feat as a full-fledged light heavyweight. But since making his 175-pound debut against Tommy Karpency in 2019, Ramirez grew agitated as his perpetual callouts fell on deaf ears. Ultimately, after racking up five consecutive knockout...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
