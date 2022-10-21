Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Bus Driver ‘Maced’ in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cop Mugged Around Corner from P. Diddy’s School in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
newcanaanite.com
Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89
Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89 years old, a resident of Stamford and formerly both Darien and Greenwich, passed away on Friday, Sept 16, 2022, with her loving family and family of caregivers by her side. Nancy was born April 19, 1933, in Stamford to the late Mable and William Hecker....
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
newcanaanite.com
George Frederick Voris III, 83
George Frederick Voris III, 83, a gentle giant, died peacefully at his home in New Canaan, CT on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born on the South Side of Chicago, he was the second of seven children and firstborn son of the late George Frederick Voris Jr. and Kathryn Fisher Voris. Affectionately known as Mickey, he became the favorite uncle and babysitter to all.
ctexaminer.com
Elevator Accident in Stamford Reveals Little Reporting, Little Accountability for Safety
What Tab Batts says happened late on the afternoon of July 11 would make any elevator rider’s hair stand on end. Batts lives in the 22-story Allure building in Stamford’s high-rise development, Harbor Point. Batts, an independent contractor who delivers packages for Amazon, said he parked his van after a day’s work and was on his way up to his seventh-floor apartment.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
3 smoke shops shut down, marijuana and THC products seized by Yonkers police
A handful of smoke shops have been shut down as part of a crackdown on unlicensed marijuana and THC products in Yonkers.
NJ man arrested for opening bank accounts in strangers names to steal over $1M
A Secaucus man was arrested on Thursday for stealing stranger identities — both living and dead — and opening bank accounts in their name in order to steal their money, according to the Department of Justice.
37-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Hit By 2 Cars Near Intersection In Stamford
A Fairfield County resident was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles. The incident took place in Stamford, around 7:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the area of East Main Street, and Lawn Avenue. According to Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers responded to a report of a bicyclist...
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
Comments / 0