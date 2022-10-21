ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89

Nancy Jane Hecker Steinegger, 89 years old, a resident of Stamford and formerly both Darien and Greenwich, passed away on Friday, Sept 16, 2022, with her loving family and family of caregivers by her side. Nancy was born April 19, 1933, in Stamford to the late Mable and William Hecker....
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
George Frederick Voris III, 83

George Frederick Voris III, 83, a gentle giant, died peacefully at his home in New Canaan, CT on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born on the South Side of Chicago, he was the second of seven children and firstborn son of the late George Frederick Voris Jr. and Kathryn Fisher Voris. Affectionately known as Mickey, he became the favorite uncle and babysitter to all.
Elevator Accident in Stamford Reveals Little Reporting, Little Accountability for Safety

What Tab Batts says happened late on the afternoon of July 11 would make any elevator rider’s hair stand on end. Batts lives in the 22-story Allure building in Stamford’s high-rise development, Harbor Point. Batts, an independent contractor who delivers packages for Amazon, said he parked his van after a day’s work and was on his way up to his seventh-floor apartment.
Police: Long Island woman arrested with more than $40 million worth of knockoffs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Police, prosecutors and U.S. postal inspectors joined forces to take down an alleged counterfeit trademark operation based in a Long Island boutique. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, police say thousands of bogus designer goods were being sold out in the open, and shipped around the country. Nassau Police call it a crime in plain sight. Linny's Boutique, in Plainview, allegedly passed counterfeit designer logos onto clothing and accessories. "The store contained thousands of synthetic, heat sealed counterfeit Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior and labels purchased from China," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Police say their 18 month investigation...
