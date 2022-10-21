ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly rails on instant replay, says 'it's ruining the game' on radio show

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly railed on instant replays, declaring that "it's ruining the game" during his radio show on Thursday ahead of LSU's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS).

His proclamation came after being asked about why Harold Perkins' strip sack in the fourth quarter against Florida was overturned to an incomplete pass by video review.

"Here's how it was explained to us: If you break it down to the millisecond by a frame, his hand is slightly moving forward by a frame," Kelly said. "So, if we're going to get to that level, it's amazing. Like, instant replay is ruining the game."

Kelly then continued his criticism against instant replay, adding that "10 out of 10 times, the call stands on the field."

"Unless it's an LSU call, right? Or is it just me?" Kelly asked. "I just don't think they like the guy from up north."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly rails on instant replay, says 'it's ruining the game' on radio show

