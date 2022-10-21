Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
buttesports.com
Stevensville runs past Butte Central in football finale
STEVENSVILLE — Senior running back Kellan Beller ran for four touchdowns and more than 100 yards as Stevensville rallied for a 34-21 Western A Conference high school football win over Butte Central Friday night. The game ended the season for both teams. Beller, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound college football prospect,...
buttesports.com
Clay Fisher is Frontier Conference Player of the Week
WHITEFISH, Mont. – Montana Tech’s Clay Fisher was named the Frontier Conference/Erck Hotel Special Teams Player of the Week. The Orediggers (5-2) defeated Southern Oregon 45-21 last weekend. Tech had a number of big plays in the game including on special teams. Fisher, a 5-foot-8 redshirt sophomore wide...
buttesports.com
Spartans use Big Plays to Defeat Dogs.
The Butte High Bulldogs wrapped up their 2022 regular season tonight in Missoula. The Bulldogs faced off with the Missoula Sentinel Spartans who have become the Dogs rival since Butte moved back to the Western AA. That Rivalry has created some legendary games and tonight was another one to add to the book of legends.
406mtsports.com
Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships
MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
buttesports.com
Senior Night Sweep for Maroon Volleyball
The Butte Central Maroon Volleyball team honored their Seniors at the Maroon Activity Center and then swept the East Helena Vigilantes out of the MAC. The BC girls won the first two sets 25-11, 25-11 and the third 25-23. Coach Becky Hancock was smiling after the win, stating “Senior day...
buttesports.com
Orediggers frost Raiders on snowy Bob Green Field
Blake Thelen, Jet Campbell, Clay Fisher, Naoki Harmer, Ben Windauer, Jadyn Downs, Trevor Hoffman, Blake Counts, Wyatt Alexander, Kyle Torgerson and Keyshawn James-Newby were among the approximately 452 Montana Tech Orediggers who made big plays Saturday. Or, so it must have seemed to the Southern Oregon Raiders. NAIA No. 24-ranked...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
montanasports.com
Injuries, tough breaks too much to overcome as No. 7 Montana loses second straight game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 7 Montana and No. 2 Sacramento State lived up to the billing for two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, but it's a game that will sting for a while for the Grizzlies after leaving California with a 31-24 overtime loss.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Huge rushing output lifts No. 1 Hamilton over No. 4 Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS — Lucas Lant rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with a 23-7 victory over No. 4 Columbia Falls. Lant scored twice on 1-yard runs in the third as the Broncs, the defending Class A state champions, opened up a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
msuexponent.com
Carve a pumpkin for bears in the care of Montana WILD
HELENA, Mont. - If you were looking for a reason to carve a pumpkin, but don’t have a good place to display it, pass it on to Montana WILD!. Through Nov. 4, Montana WILD is taking your best wildlife inspired pumpkins to give to the bears in their care for enrichment.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
NBCMontana
I-90 reopen after closure & blockages from crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-90 is open again through Homestake Pass. Before 2:00 a.m., posts indicated a crash was causing the full blockage of I-90 at mile-marker 233 near Homestake Pass. At that time, larger closure of eastbound I-90 was listed from mile-marker...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
NBCMontana
Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
