aniya
3d ago
I just don't understand people anymore. the hard-working people end up paying for everyone else's mistakes. and all the handouts that are free, and that the working people are taxed for.
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
City council approves funding for Avivo Village
The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million in funding for Avivo Village, an indoor community that shelters homeless people. The grants will be used for the building of small houses in the North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis for unsheltered people. The recent funding is part of the city and Hennepin County's larger plan to combat homelessness.
Some service providers say homelessness is a bigger discussion than a moratorium
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 Thursday against a moratorium that would have temporarily stopped the clearing of homeless encampments. City attorneys told the council that the council doesn't have the authority to prevent staff from enforcing city ordinances. This is also in part, a result of the "strong mayor" structure voters approved back in November. Voters narrowly approved the charter amendment, known as Question 1. On a basic level, the charter now separates the mayor as the "chief executive" and defines the city council as the legislative body.
Hennepin County Attorney: My office won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a new policy Friday aimed at protecting people coming to Minnesota from out-of-state to seek an abortion. The new policy, which Freeman rolled out alongside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sen. Tina Smith, establishes that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office won’t use its resources to prosecute crimes relating to “providing, seeking, or obtaining an abortion.”
Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools
The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer
Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Two former officers charged in George Floyd's killing begin state court trial
Two and a half years and several trials later, two former Minneapolis police officers go on trial on state charges that they aided Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng...
Nicholas Kraus, charged with murder in death of activist, changes plea to 'guilty'
MINNEAPOLIS — Nicholas Kraus, who was charged with murder after he drove his car into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis in June 2021 and killed one person, changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" Monday afternoon. Last year, Kraus was charged with intentional second-degree murder without intent...
Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?
Minneapolis-based Target and its owners, employees, and affiliates -- including Shipt -- have given $622,567 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to...
Tentative deal averts strike by U of M service workers
Teamsters Local 320 has reached a tentative contract agreement with the University of Minnesota, avoiding a planned strike this week by about 1,500 service workers. "Members of the bargaining unit over the course of the three years will see a minimum of 13 percent pay increase, but as well, which was extremely important, was a $20 an hour minimum wage," said union secretary-treasurer and principal officer Brian Aldes.
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike
MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
St. Paul man who drove into crowd of Uptown protesters pleads guilty to murder, assault
An intoxicated St. Paul man who drove into a crowd of Uptown protesters in June 2021, killing a Minneapolis woman, pleaded guilty Monday to unintentional murder and assault charges just as his case was set to go to trial. Nicholas Kraus, 36, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection...
Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
'There's so much at stake': VP Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Harris’ first appearance was in St. Paul for the midday discussion at Metro...
Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
As state plans to add charging stations, White Bear Lake company leads in electric vehicle development
As the electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a White Bear Lake company has pioneered electric work truck development. Trucks are being built and tested at the Zeus Electric Chassis manufacturing facility. “It feels like the first computers where every month needs a new video card,” Robert Grinstead, the founder,...
Cal's longtime owners step away
It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
Comments / 4