Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 4

aniya
3d ago

I just don't understand people anymore. the hard-working people end up paying for everyone else's mistakes. and all the handouts that are free, and that the working people are taxed for.

Reply
2
 

KARE 11

City council approves funding for Avivo Village

The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million in funding for Avivo Village, an indoor community that shelters homeless people. The grants will be used for the building of small houses in the North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis for unsheltered people. The recent funding is part of the city and Hennepin County's larger plan to combat homelessness.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Some service providers say homelessness is a bigger discussion than a moratorium

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council voted 8-5 Thursday against a moratorium that would have temporarily stopped the clearing of homeless encampments. City attorneys told the council that the council doesn't have the authority to prevent staff from enforcing city ordinances. This is also in part, a result of the "strong mayor" structure voters approved back in November. Voters narrowly approved the charter amendment, known as Question 1. On a basic level, the charter now separates the mayor as the "chief executive" and defines the city council as the legislative body.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Hennepin County Attorney: My office won't prosecute those seeking abortions from out of state

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a new policy Friday aimed at protecting people coming to Minnesota from out-of-state to seek an abortion. The new policy, which Freeman rolled out alongside Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Sen. Tina Smith, establishes that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office won’t use its resources to prosecute crimes relating to “providing, seeking, or obtaining an abortion.”
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
shsoutherner.net

Bomb threat and shooter report amplify differences between Twin Cities schools

The beginning of the 2022 school year was marked by two threats to Twin Cities educational institutions – a bomb threat at the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Union, and an active shooter report at Minneapolis Washburn High School. Although incidents such as these can be jarring for students, they provide opportunities to examine the systems designed to keep schools safe. Students’ responses to these threats exemplify the differences between schools when it comes to security and communication.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer

Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
rejournals.com

That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market

Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Tentative deal averts strike by U of M service workers

Teamsters Local 320 has reached a tentative contract agreement with the University of Minnesota, avoiding a planned strike this week by about 1,500 service workers. "Members of the bargaining unit over the course of the three years will see a minimum of 13 percent pay increase, but as well, which was extremely important, was a $20 an hour minimum wage," said union secretary-treasurer and principal officer Brian Aldes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis asks for public’s help to ‘re-envison’ George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The intersection where George Floyd died, 38th and Chicago, or George Floyd Perry Square, has been a place of peace, protest and violence. Now, more than two and half years after Floyd’s murder, the City of Minneapolis is asking for the community’s input as it looks to the future of a space that many consider sacred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RICHFIELD, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Cal's longtime owners step away

It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
SAVAGE, MN

