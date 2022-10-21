Teamsters Local 320 has reached a tentative contract agreement with the University of Minnesota, avoiding a planned strike this week by about 1,500 service workers. "Members of the bargaining unit over the course of the three years will see a minimum of 13 percent pay increase, but as well, which was extremely important, was a $20 an hour minimum wage," said union secretary-treasurer and principal officer Brian Aldes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO