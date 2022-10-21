ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Toddler shot, wounded in Minneapolis, police say

A young girl shot in Minneapolis on Saturday night was hospitalized, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. outside a home in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue N. found a toddler inside with an "apparent non-life-threatening" gunshot wound, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a news release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
Tentative deal averts strike by U of M service workers

Teamsters Local 320 has reached a tentative contract agreement with the University of Minnesota, avoiding a planned strike this week by about 1,500 service workers. "Members of the bargaining unit over the course of the three years will see a minimum of 13 percent pay increase, but as well, which was extremely important, was a $20 an hour minimum wage," said union secretary-treasurer and principal officer Brian Aldes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

