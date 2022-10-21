Read full article on original website
Knowingly
3d ago
I literally hope he suffers the same or worse abuse in prison he put that poor precious little 17 month baby through mothers we have to do better with protecting our babies STOP leaving strangers around them STOP trusting these looser men you've met after 2 months moving them in your home around your kid/kids this is so sad I promise I hope he suffer the worse abuse ever!!!
chuck Dovis
3d ago
Why oh why do women pick these type of men I will never know. Please. I do not want to hear about how great he was when they first met. I'll never believe that..
Chanel
2d ago
Wtf? Where are these insane creeps coming from? I don’t even recognize my own home state anymore. What’s with these monsters?
