Gainesville, FL

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Release Statement on Future of Game

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators released a joint statement on Monday regarding the future of their game in Jacksonville. The two rivals are set to meet in Jacksonville for the 91st time this Saturday. CBS is set to broadcast the game at 3:30 PM EST. “The annual...
ATHENS, GA
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida soccer misses out on SEC Tournament for the first time ever

The Florida and Alabama soccer teams entered the final stretch of their Southeastern Conference schedules with contrasting realities. The Crimson Tide sat comfortably at the top of the SEC standings and looked to secure their first regular season conference title ever. The Gators, on the other hand, required an improbable comeback to keep their SEC tournament hopes alive.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Stricklin to serve as bridge for athletics between Fuchs’ presidency, his successor

As UF looks to install its 13th president, UF athletics will look to a key figure to smooth the transition: Scott Stricklin. In September 2016, UF President Kent Fuchs, who was less than two years into his term, introduced Stricklin as UF’s newest athletic director. Former athletic director Jeremy Foley retired that June, ending his 24-year stint that began in 1992.
GAINESVILLE, FL
dawgnation.com

Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game

Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators. Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades

Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by FWC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers have recovered the body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that FWC officers located the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 on Monday evening. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake that morning.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Penalty phase begins today in Putnam County double murder case

Palatka, Fla. — Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse. The Melrose man was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for waving gun at car full of people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Morgan Widmayer, 26, was arrested last night and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of people. At about 10 p.m. last night, the victims were traveling on SW 20th Avenue; Widmayer was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Will jury recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys?

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of killing two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 will learn soon whether he will be sentenced to death for their murders. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker. He was dating their aunt when the boys were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

