Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
KEYT
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated,” Garland said during a press briefing.
KEYT
Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog’s removal
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog. That’s according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on irregularities inside the Washington-based group. The decision Monday stems from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro’s widely condemned effort in 2020 to block the re-appointment of the head of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights. It’s the second administrative ruling questioning Almagro’s leadership in as many months and comes after allegations that the Uruguayan-born diplomat violated the OAS’ code of ethics while carrying on a romantic relationship with a staffer.
KEYT
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors are urging a jury to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. They say the men provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are not charged with trying to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But authorities say their role was critical. The trial in state court in Jackson, Michigan, is an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court. That’s where four people were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Defense lawyers say Morrison, Musico and Bellar stopped associating with leader Adam Fox by late summer when the kidnapping plot was accelerating.
KEYT
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property. The New York Times first reported the desire for another interview with Nauta.
KEYT
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
CBS Sacramento
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
(CNN) -- An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings, were running afoul of federal law with incidents near ballot drop box locations in Arizona. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of a "coordinated campaign of vigilante voter intimidation" in violation of the Voting Rights Act and federal civil rights law. Clean Elections USA...
KEYT
Colorado businessman set for retrial over border wall fund
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman returns to New York for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended without a verdict when jurors informed the judge that continuing to deliberate would leave them “further entrenched in our opposing views.” Jury selection in the second trial begins Monday morning in Manhattan federal court. Shea has pleaded not guilty to charges in a prosecution that once included Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon just before leaving office last year.
KEYT
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced on Monday that the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent, working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray said show that China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.” Washington has long accused Beijing of meddling in U.S. political affairs and stealing secrets and intellectual property.
KEYT
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost...
KEYT
Philadelphia sues state to reduce youth justice overcrowding
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The City of Philadelphia is asking a judge to force Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services to take custody of more than 70 juveniles sentenced in court to state rehabilitation programs, hoping to alleviate what it says is dangerous overcrowding at the city’s holding facility. In the lawsuit filed Friday, city officials said there were 223 youths at the facility designed to temporarily hold 184 and that the time it takes to transfer juveniles to the state has increased from about 20 days in 2019 to four or five months. Juveniles are sleeping on mattresses in the admissions area and youths are not able to leave their housing units for school, meals or recreation because of the overcrowding, according to the lawsuit.
KEYT
US woman files lawsuit against L’Oréal, claiming chemical hair straightening products are linked to her cancer
Cosmetics company L’Oréal, along with multiple other parties, is being sued over claims that its chemical hair straightening products put women at an increased risk of uterine cancer. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, counsel Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann and others filed a lawsuit Friday in Illinois on behalf...
KEYT
Shalanda Young has quietly become central to Joe Biden’s presidency. Her most important work may be yet to come.
As Washington obsesses over polls, fundraising and closing campaign messages, a high-stakes legislative battle is waiting on the other side of the midterm elections. Lawmakers will have a little more than a month to reach an agreement to fund the government, with officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue keenly aware that the election results — and the spending wars they could portend in the years ahead — elevate the stakes of a process that is rarely without drama or risks.
KEYT
Fact check: The GOP’s dishonesty-filled barrage of ‘defund the police’ attack ads
Republicans have been running ads around the country that use a variety of dishonest tactics to try to create the inaccurate impression that the Democratic candidates they are targeting support defunding the police. Some of the Republican ads simply make things up. Other ads falsely describe bills the Democratic candidates...
KEYT
Judges toss part of suit challenging Arkansas redistricting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A panel of judges has tossed out part of a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new U.S. House district map. The federal panel on Monday dismissed some of the constitutional claims challenging the map that split the Little Rock area among three congressional districts. The map was challenged by two Black Democratic state lawmakers and four other residents. The lawsuit claimed the new map diluted the influence of Black voters. The panel gave the residents 30 days to file a new complaint with their remaining claims that the map violates the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.
KEYT
On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge
NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump has taken the witness stand at his federal trial to dispute charges he secretly fed confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He told the jury on Monday that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it. He also criticized Trump for some of his foreign policy positions.
KEYT
Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father has been sentenced to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury. The father and son were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors. His father is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
KEYT
CNN Polls on key Senate races find tight contest in Wisconsin and a narrow Democratic edge in Pennsylvania
Across two states with Republican-held Senate seats that could prove pivotal to control of the chamber in this fall’s elections, one incumbent faces an evenly divided electorate while the Democrat holds a narrow edge in the other, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS. In Wisconsin, the survey...
KEYT
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” that is being challenged by Republicans.
KEYT
Rep. Nancy Mace says she supports Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling strategy to force spending cuts
Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday said she supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s strategy of refusing to lift the debt limit, if Republicans win back the House, unless Democrats in the White House agree to spending cuts. “And I can tell you, I sit on the Oversight Committee, where we...
