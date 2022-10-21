ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)

Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
FanSided

Did Gio Urshela just take a shot at the Yankees for trading him?

Gio Urshela might have just taken a shot at Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees for trading him. What felt like it should have been a magical season for the New York Yankees crumbled as soon as it faced adversity. The Houston Astros proved they are the far better team when they swept the Yankees on their home field.
FanSided

3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole

The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Dodgers prepared to make bold changes in order to land Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in on the Yankees slugger and would make a bold move to get a deal done. On Sunday night, it was Mr. 62 home runs that made the final out of the New York Yankees‘ season as Aaron Judge grounded out to the pitcher to give the Houston Astros the ALCS sweep. And now comes an offseason in which Judge will be the biggest topic of conversation — as he was for the second half of the regular season — as he hits free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Everything Aaron Boone said after Yankees get swept by Astros

The Yankees season is over. Officially swept by the Houston Astros, here’s what Aaron Boone had to say after the Game 4 loss. Maybe the optimistic twist for New York Yankees fans is this may be the last they have to hear from Aaron Boone for several months. Perhaps unfairly bearing the weight of mistakes made above him by Brian Cashman, Boone has been the target of Yankee’s fans irks over the years he’s been manager.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 players Braves must extend not named Dansby Swanson

The Atlanta Braves have an obvious extension candidate in Dansby Swanson, but who else should they target?. Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s primary offseason concern, and rightly so — the Braves don’t want to lose one of the primary voices in their clubhouse. Nicknamed ‘the sheriff’, Swanson made his first All-Star team this year and increased his value immensely in a walk season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

