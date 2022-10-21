ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

WATCH: Jimbo Fisher talks A&M's upcoming game with Ole Miss

Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as he previewed the Aggies' game with Ole Miss this Saturday from Kyle Field at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. Fisher evaluated the play of quarterbacks Haynes King and freshman Conner Weigman (who came in for an injured King during the fourth quarter of the South Carolina game), saying that King played a very, very good game and should be back as the starter this week. In addition, he looked back at his team's loss the Gamecocks and how they came back from a 17-0 deficit just a few minutes in to have a chance to win the contest on the game's final play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecock Walk - Texas A&M

South Carolina is back on the gridiron after a week hiatus. The Gamecocks ride a three-game winning streak into tonight’s nationally televised game against Texas A&M under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium. A win tonight would mark USC’s first win over the Aggies since beginning the annual series in...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina expects full lineup for Texas A&M, Shane Beamer says

South Carolina expects a full lineup for Saturday night's showdown against Texas A&M, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer told ESPN's Pete Thamel hours before kickoff. Several players who battled injuries since early September are expected to play for South Carolina, including safety Devonni Reed, defensive tackle Alex Huntley and running back Christian Beal-Smith.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter

Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

