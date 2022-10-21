Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as he previewed the Aggies' game with Ole Miss this Saturday from Kyle Field at 6:30 pm on the SEC Network. Fisher evaluated the play of quarterbacks Haynes King and freshman Conner Weigman (who came in for an injured King during the fourth quarter of the South Carolina game), saying that King played a very, very good game and should be back as the starter this week. In addition, he looked back at his team's loss the Gamecocks and how they came back from a 17-0 deficit just a few minutes in to have a chance to win the contest on the game's final play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO