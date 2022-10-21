ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

‘The NFL Is Squashing Us’: CFP Expansion Runs Into Big-League Issue

By Ross Dellenger
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227Jy8_0ih5Z68Y00

With the NFL encroaching onto Black Friday, the scheduling problem of expanding the playoff is becoming increasingly complex for college football’s leaders.

DALLAS — Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it would be playing a regular-season game on a new day each year: Black Friday.

For years, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has been a post-holiday smorgasbord of college football. In a way, Black Friday belongs to the sport, a fabric of its existence, just like Saturdays in the fall, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

These are traditional college football days.

Well, not anymore.

The NFL continues to encroach on the territory that has for years belonged to its free farm system. Black Friday is only the latest. The NFL starts playing regular-season games on Saturdays in mid-December, has expanded its own playoff to create an additional wild-card game and has started to dominate Thursday nights with the league’s streaming package on Amazon.

All of this has college football executives rightfully stewing as they attempt to schedule eight additional games in an expanded playoff—all the while trying to avoid going head-to-head with America’s No. 1 sport.

“You’re just trying to minimize all the ways the NFL will f--- you,” says one top CFP official.

The CFP Management Committee, the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, met for seven hours on Thursday in Dallas in yet another attempt to finalize details of the new 12-team playoff. And while the NFL’s takeover of Black Friday has no impact on expansion playoff games, it’s another dagger from the big league fired at its little brother.

One of the main issues that commissioners are haggling over seems very simple but isn’t at all: When do you play the games? And to that end, do you go head-to-head against the NFL?

Commissioners are starting to grapple with the answer: Yes, you do.

“The NFL is squashing us,” says one commissioner. “And now Black Friday? Where does it end?”

There was, however, some good news Thursday. Commissioners emerged from their exhaustive meeting with optimism that they can expand by 2024 or ’25, the earliest years possible. That said, the window is closing quickly, and there are still plenty of issues beyond the NFL, explored here by SI . A decision must be made soon on 2024.

“Time is not on our side,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock repeated a few times during an interview with reporters.

Thursday marked the third such in-person gathering of commissioners since the CFP executive board of presidents adopted the expanded playoff on Sept. 2 . They strongly encouraged commissioners to find a way to implement the playoff earlier than 2026, when the CFP contract with ESPN expires. Several presidents, in fact, spoke to SI earlier this week about their feeling on expansion: They want it as soon as possible… or else.

“If it was just up to the 11 presidents, we would get it done,” says SMU president R. Gerald Turner.

Says Washington State president Kirk Schulz: “What you don’t want is the presidents getting together again and making another decision. There’s a clock ticking here.”

Alas, it’s not so easy, especially with the NFL so involved.

“Every time you turn over one stone, you start tripping on the issues. It’s more challenging than I would maybe have imagined,” says MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, who chaired Thursday’s meeting.

During the meeting, Hancock and his staff posted a calendar on the meeting room wall that detailed holidays, on-campus graduation ceremonies and, yes, the NFL’s own schedule. Commissioners have established tentative dates for the expanded CFP’s four rounds, but nothing is concrete. And there are NFL conflicts abound:

  • The first round will be played the third week of December, the same weekend that the NFL begins playing regular-season games on Saturday. As many as three NFL games will be played on that third Saturday in December. Couple that with the NFL’s Amazon-streamed Thursday night game and college football will have to go head-to-head against the NFL giant at some point. Commissioners realized there is no choice. They’ve toyed with the idea of holding playoff games as early in the week as Wednesday, but that is a long shot. College football’s four first-round games will likely kick off on Friday and Saturday, the latter being pit against the big dogs.
  • The CFP quarterfinals are scheduled around New Year’s Day. They won’t be impacted by NFL games in 2024 and ’25. There is talk now of holding three quarterfinal games on New Year’s Day and one quarterfinal on either New Year’s Eve or the day after New Year’s Day.
  • The semifinals are scheduled for about a week later, depending on the year. In 2024, that’d be the weekend of Jan. 10-12. And wouldn’t you know it, that’s NFL Wild Card weekend, where a slew of playoff games are scattered across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Will college football have to play a midweek semifinal? Maybe. Thursday and Friday nights might be the best options. (The championship game is expected to be pushed a week or two from its original schedule and remain on Monday.)

“What can we do about NFL dates?” asks CFP executive director Bill Hancock. “I’m not ready to report anything about what we’ve decided to do, but we are aware of those.”

College football wants to avoid playing too deep into January, but that might be impossible for years 2024 and ’25. In ’26, when a new contract is established between the CFP and media partners, things might look much different.

There is talk that the entire regular season could move up a week, turning Week 0 into Week 1, sliding conference championship weekend from December to Thanksgiving weekend. That moves rivalry weekend up a week, too.

It provides more flexibility for such a tight December window while assuring that the sport doesn’t get too deep into January. They want to avoid infringing on NFL property, just like the NFL is infringing on theirs. In fact, the new 365-day college football calendar features a note about lifting the waiver for Week 0 games, as explored by SI here and here . It’s a sign that a shift in the regular season is coming.

For now, though, until it moves up the regular season, college football is stuck. It’s up against the biggest beast in American sport, a goliath who refuses to assist its farm league, the big dog who is biting the hand that feeds it.

“They don’t care,” says one CFP official. “We’ve got to decide when to play our games. If we go head-to-head, they’ll be hurt too.”

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

What's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?. Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers' offense have failed to get much going. Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing. "Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday

Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line. CBS analyst...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Surprising Decision News

The Chiefs have reportedly made a surprising change before Sunday afternoon's game against the 49ers. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there will be a change in the backfield for the Super Bowl contenders this weekend. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to start. "A backfield change: The...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy