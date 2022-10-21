Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation

Murphy has reportedly been on leave from the team for the last week.

The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons management first heard of the allegation.

Sources told Yahoo Sports! that the investigation is expected to be completed by early next week or sooner.

Murphy was just promoted to assistant general manager in June of this year. He previously worked as the Pistons’ G League president and general manager from March 2021 until his promotion to the NBA.

Before moving to the NBA, Murphy worked as the head coach of Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team from 2011–21. He worked in the college basketball landscape for the 10 years prior, too.

