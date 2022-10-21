History: Princeton boys soccer earns first bid to state

For the first time in history, the Princeton boys soccer team will be dancing at the Class AA Minnesota State High School State Tournament. The Tigers earned the berth after defeating the Becker Bulldogs on Thursday night in the Section 6AA Championship game, winning the contest 2-0 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

As both Mississippi 8 members felt each other out in the early goings of the contest, Princeton’s Timmy Donnay, fresh off a 2-goal performance in the Section Semifinals, got the Tigers going again.

Donnay netted the first goal after a pass ahead by Noah Feneis bounced by the defender and goalie, allowing Donnay to bang the shot home. The 1-0 lead came at 22:07.

From there, the Tigers found their groove. Princeton poured in shot after shot before finally getting another Donnay goal with 8:09 for the 2-0 advantage. Becker couldn’t muster an answer as the score held into halftime.

Returning after the break, the Tigers limited the Bulldogs for the second 40-minute half, but just couldn’t add to their lead. The Princeton defense made sure the 2-goal lead was more than enough, holding Becker scoreless in the second frame to complete the shutout.

The shutout performance was Ben Kelzer’s 12th win of the season and seventh scoreless showing. Princeton moved to 12-6-1, 11-1-1 when allowing less than two goals.

The Tigers will now prepare for the State Tournament, set to begin sometime next week for the Tigers. Opponent, date and location have yet to be determined.