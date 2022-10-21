ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

History: Princeton boys soccer earns first bid to state

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VRjs_0ih5Z4N600

For the first time in history, the Princeton boys soccer team will be dancing at the Class AA Minnesota State High School State Tournament. The Tigers earned the berth after defeating the Becker Bulldogs on Thursday night in the Section 6AA Championship game, winning the contest 2-0 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

As both Mississippi 8 members felt each other out in the early goings of the contest, Princeton’s Timmy Donnay, fresh off a 2-goal performance in the Section Semifinals, got the Tigers going again.

Donnay netted the first goal after a pass ahead by Noah Feneis bounced by the defender and goalie, allowing Donnay to bang the shot home. The 1-0 lead came at 22:07.

From there, the Tigers found their groove. Princeton poured in shot after shot before finally getting another Donnay goal with 8:09 for the 2-0 advantage. Becker couldn’t muster an answer as the score held into halftime.

Returning after the break, the Tigers limited the Bulldogs for the second 40-minute half, but just couldn’t add to their lead. The Princeton defense made sure the 2-goal lead was more than enough, holding Becker scoreless in the second frame to complete the shutout.

The shutout performance was Ben Kelzer’s 12th win of the season and seventh scoreless showing. Princeton moved to 12-6-1, 11-1-1 when allowing less than two goals.

The Tigers will now prepare for the State Tournament, set to begin sometime next week for the Tigers. Opponent, date and location have yet to be determined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Score Three Third Period Goals in Win Over Minnesota

JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) scored to break a 2-2 third period tie and the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team added two more goals down the stretch in a 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. The Jimmies tralied...
JAMESTOWN, ND
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay crew picks winner of Minnesota-Penn State in Week 8

College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon for Week 8. Oregon is taking on undefeated UCLA at home. The crew picked many of the top games that are taking place, per usual. This time they were joined by former Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu to help make some picks.
EUGENE, OR
thedailygopher.com

Gophers find rock bottom in Happy Valley

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) dropped their third straight game Saturday night after getting walloped in primetime, 45-17, by the No. 16-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1). The Gophers were without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was held out of the game due to a concussion suffered the previous week,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
swnewsmedia.com

Cal's longtime owners step away

It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
SAVAGE, MN
willmarradio.com

Richmond man seriously hurt in chainsaw accident

(Richmond MN-) A Richmond man is hospitalized after a chainsaw accident Thursday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 71-year-old Larry Gorecki accidently cut his leg with the chainsaw near his home on Mapleview Road in Farming Township around 5:40 p.m. He was unable to stop the bleeding and briefly lost consciousness. His wife Patricia, who was with him, transported him out of the woods on a tractor and met up with first responders who provided medical attention until a helicopter arrived and flew Gorecki to St.Cloud Hospital.
RICHMOND, MN
willmarradio.com

New clues surface in disappearance of Joshua Guimond

(Collegeville MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying pictures of men found on Joshua Guimond's computer. Guimond went missing November 9th 2002 after he attended a party with friends at the Metten Court dorms located on the campus of Saint John’s University in Collegeville. At approximately 11:45 PM, Joshua got up and left the dorm room. Many attending the party were unaware that Joshua had left. It is unknown where Joshua went after leaving the party and no one has seen him since. Joshua was 20 years old at the time of his disappearance. Joshua was 6 feet tall, 176 lbs, and had blonde hair.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
KIMBALL, MN
twincitieslive.com

A Haunted House in Monticello

After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
549
Followers
503
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy