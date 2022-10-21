Executive Director Lindsey Derrington discusses the fight to save local landmarks like Dirty Martin’s, Bremond Block and more. When Austin native Margaret Adams began the first Heritage Club in 1953, her vision was to preserve the city’s unique landmarks during post World War II urban sprawling. Her innovative thinking for that time led to some of the first national register districts along South Congress and East 6th Street. Today, Preservation Austin (renamed in 2012 to reflect the diversity of their work and their progressive approach to preservation in the 21st century) has helped save countless properties throughout the city with their grant programs, educational services and advocacy projects.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO