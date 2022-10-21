Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
Local restaurants in Northwest Austin facing challenges amid inflation
On any given day, The Boat General Manager Heather Smith will bus tables, do payroll and fill in as needed in addition to her usual duties due to staffing shortages. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Dream Bakery and Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls closed this summer, owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
What kind of mayor was Watson?
Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
Austin organization receives 9,900 doses of naloxone
Austin-Travis County on Monday is expected to release more information on a naloxone delivery to the area.
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
tribeza.com
Preservation Austin Honors the City’s Past by Protecting its Future
Executive Director Lindsey Derrington discusses the fight to save local landmarks like Dirty Martin’s, Bremond Block and more. When Austin native Margaret Adams began the first Heritage Club in 1953, her vision was to preserve the city’s unique landmarks during post World War II urban sprawling. Her innovative thinking for that time led to some of the first national register districts along South Congress and East 6th Street. Today, Preservation Austin (renamed in 2012 to reflect the diversity of their work and their progressive approach to preservation in the 21st century) has helped save countless properties throughout the city with their grant programs, educational services and advocacy projects.
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Austin police past and present sound alarm on ripple effects of defunding police: 'It's crushing morale'
Members of the Austin Police Department past and present told Fox News Digital that morale has cratered and policing has been hampered after the city defunded the police.
Boil water notice issued for some Caldwell County customers
Aqua Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice Sunday for some communities within Caldwell County near Dale, according to a notice from Aqua Water.
What does the future of affordable housing look like with Austin's growth?
AUSTIN, Texas — A recent study out of the University of North Carolina ranks Austin as the second fastest-growing city in the nation. But city and housing advocates are trying to keep up with that growth while building more affordable housing to keep people here. For Awais Azhar with...
macaronikid.com
Halloween Events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill
Macaroni KID Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill's top picks for local Trunk or Treat and local Halloween events to take you through the end of the month. 1. Cedar Park Police Department Trick or Treat Drive-Thru. October 26th 5 PM – 8 PM, HEB Center. 2. Harmony Science...
virtualbx.com
Biggest Surf Park Community Development on the Planet Coming to Austin
Austin (Travis County) – The biggest surf park development on the planet is coming to the city. The Broadbeach, Queensland-based Surf Lakes, who use concentric swells to create multiple waves for “surfers”, will be developing a 12-acre project that will be part of a larger community development.
Meet Zsa Zsa Sabor, the Austin Fire Department's arson dog
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor. The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”. She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially...
Several 18-wheelers flipped following severe weather in Williamson County
Several 18-wheelers were flipped on their side along the frontage road following severe weather in Williamson County.
fox7austin.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Bastrop after water-main break
BASTROP, Texas - Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice after a recent water-main break. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify its customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area includes south of Legend Oaks Dr, on the west side...
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
usf.edu
Texas' abortion laws are changing how people date in the state
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas from Brooklyn, where she tried her hand at publishing, public relations and nannying. Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. She got her start in journalism as an intern at KUT Radio during a summer break from graduate school. While completing her master's degree in New York City, she interned at the New York Times Magazine and Guernica Magazine.
Williamson County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Williamson County elections include school board races, county commissioners, judge and a series of propositions.
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
