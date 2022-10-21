ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023

Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

What kind of mayor was Watson?

Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road

QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
tribeza.com

Preservation Austin Honors the City’s Past by Protecting its Future

Executive Director Lindsey Derrington discusses the fight to save local landmarks like Dirty Martin’s, Bremond Block and more. When Austin native Margaret Adams began the first Heritage Club in 1953, her vision was to preserve the city’s unique landmarks during post World War II urban sprawling. Her innovative thinking for that time led to some of the first national register districts along South Congress and East 6th Street. Today, Preservation Austin (renamed in 2012 to reflect the diversity of their work and their progressive approach to preservation in the 21st century) has helped save countless properties throughout the city with their grant programs, educational services and advocacy projects.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
macaronikid.com

Halloween Events in Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill

Macaroni KID Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill's top picks for local Trunk or Treat and local Halloween events to take you through the end of the month. 1. Cedar Park Police Department Trick or Treat Drive-Thru. October 26th 5 PM – 8 PM, HEB Center. 2. Harmony Science...
CEDAR PARK, TX
virtualbx.com

Biggest Surf Park Community Development on the Planet Coming to Austin

Austin (Travis County) – The biggest surf park development on the planet is coming to the city. The Broadbeach, Queensland-based Surf Lakes, who use concentric swells to create multiple waves for “surfers”, will be developing a 12-acre project that will be part of a larger community development.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Meet Zsa Zsa Sabor, the Austin Fire Department's arson dog

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor. The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”. She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Boil water notice issued for parts of Bastrop after water-main break

BASTROP, Texas - Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice after a recent water-main break. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify its customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area includes south of Legend Oaks Dr, on the west side...
BASTROP, TX
usf.edu

Texas' abortion laws are changing how people date in the state

Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas from Brooklyn, where she tried her hand at publishing, public relations and nannying. Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. She got her start in journalism as an intern at KUT Radio during a summer break from graduate school. While completing her master's degree in New York City, she interned at the New York Times Magazine and Guernica Magazine.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX

