Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration

Johnson County awards $10M in COVID relief money
Johnson County will allocate nearly $10 million in COVID-19 relief money to address housing, food insecurity and small business needs.
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
KCTV 5
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Jackson County, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County in the 2100 block of Spring...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board to hear report on support, outcomes for marginalized students
The Lawrence school board on Monday will hear a report on the district’s initiatives to support marginalized students and the outcomes of those efforts. The report itself was not included in meeting agenda materials as of Sunday afternoon. The memo to the board, however, states that it will include...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County home sales, new building permits drop — Here are the latest numbers
Home prices in Johnson County have spiked over the past five years, but higher interest rates and ongoing inflation may be contributing to a more recent drop in home sales and new building permits, according to new data. Driving the news: At its Thursday’s meeting, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson...
jimmycsays.com
If the “chief” ran the department, fire fighter Dominic Biscari would not have been behind the wheel when he killed three people last December
It would be nice to think that Donna Lake, chief of the Kansas City Fire Department since 2019, actually ran the department, wouldn’t it?. You know, like generals being in charge of armies and c.e.o.s running companies, you’d think the top person at the fire department would actually be in charge.
KMBC.com
High demand forces JOCO Health Dept. to close Friday vaccine clinic early to walk-ins
OLATHE, Kan. — A vaccination clinic in Olathe had to close to walk-ins Friday morning due to high demand. The Johnson County Health Department said it made the decision to stop accepting more walk-ins at 9:45 a.m. when the wait time was hours long and would exceed how long the clinic was open.
WIBW
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies, due to staffing closures. Several viewers say changing hours and closed doors at some Topeka Walgreens pharmacies are causing problems for them and their doctors. Four of their eight pharmacies were closed Friday, Oct....
Johnson County makes change to protect poll workers
Johnson County Election Board transferred information from the system it previously used to manage election workers to it's own servers.
Two firefighters injured in grass fire burning in Jackson County
Two firefighters were injured while working to contain a quickly-moving grassfire in eastern Jackson County Friday afternoon.
Lansing Correctional Facility investigating after inmate walked away
The Lansing Correctional Facility is investigating after a minimum-custody inmate was placed on escape status Sunday.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
KMBC.com
Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
KVOE
Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case
A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
Advance voters in Douglas County hit the polls ahead of Election Day
Advance voters in Douglas County are wasting no time making sure their votes are counted for the general election on Nov. 8.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. One person died in the shooting, which happened at 10:17 p.m. in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. There’s no information at this time about the victim. No suspect has been...
