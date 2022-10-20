Read full article on original website
Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."
Nick Young comes to Russell Westbrook's defense in controversial tweet.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Doubtful to Play vs. Nuggets with Hamstring Injury
In the midst of a slow start to the 2022-23 season, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook could be sidelined this week. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets because of a hamstring injury.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to Sit out vs. Thunder Due to Right Knee Injury Management
The Los Angeles Clippers will be quite shorthanded for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mark Medina of NBA.com noted the Clippers ruled star Kawhi Leonard out for "right knee injury management." He joins a list of absences that includes Paul George (non-COVID illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons).
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out for Pelicans vs. Mavericks Because of Injuries
New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of injuries. Since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson has struggled to remain healthy, and those issues have continued into the 2022-23 campaign. The former Duke standout suffered...
Ranking the Top 30 NBA Free Agents for 2023 Offseason
The 2022-23 NBA season has tipped off. Free agency is over eight months away. But player movement always occupies at least some space in every front office's plans. You can be sure that every team in the league, especially those anticipated to have cap space, are keenly aware of who will be (or might be) available in 2023.
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
John Wall on Russell Westbrook: 'You Can Tell He Don’t Have the Joy Right Now'
Russell Westbrook had a difficult 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's carried over into this campaign after a summer of trade rumors. And players around the league are feeling for him. "What he's going through is tough," Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall told Sam Amick...
Blazers' Damian Lillard Putting NBA 'on Notice' After Win vs. Lakers, Billups Says
Dame Time was in full effect Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard, lit up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 41 points in a 106-104 win, a reminder after his injury-plagued 2021-22 season that Dame hasn't lost a step. "More importantly, we got Damian...
Bill Simmons: Barack Obama 'Involved' with Group Seeking to Buy Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns' next ownership group may be presidential. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said former President Barack Obama is involved in one of the groups considering a bid to buy the Suns from Robert Sarver. "I heard Obama's involved in one of the groups," Simmons told Charles Barkley on...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
Oscar Tshiebwe Expects to Play in Kentucky's Opener After Surgery on Knee Injury
Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe said he "absolutely" plans to be ready for the team's first game against Howard on Nov. 7, according to Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press. The reigning AP Player of the Year underwent a "minor" procedure on his knee this month, as head coach John Calipari explained on Twitter. Despite the issue, Tshiebwe doesn't expect to miss any regular-season action.
Ben Simmons Rips 'Bulls--t' Call After Fouling Out in Nets' Loss to Grizzlies
Ben Simmons' return to the court after he missed last season is not going as he hoped, and he took out some frustration on the officiating after the Brooklyn Nets' 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. "It's frustrating. It's not a foul," Simmons told reporters when discussing his...
Report: Brooklyn Nets 'Dead Last' in NBA Season Ticket Sales; Demand Down 30 Percent
Brooklyn Nets fans have begun to vote with their feet early into the 2022-23 NBA season. The New York Post's Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis reported Monday that the demand for Nets season tickets has fallen by more than 30 percent compared to last year. According to the report, Brooklyn...
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Kings Trade Was '1 of the Best Things That Could Happen'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was initially frustrated and upset the Sacramento Kings traded him last February, but he now says that the move is "probably one of the best things that could happen for my career." Haliburton made the remarks on SiriusXM NBA Radio:. The Pacers acquired Haliburton, Buddy...
Lakers Rumors: LA Pitched Multi-Team Trade Offers Throughout Offseason
While the Los Angeles Lakers haven't executed a headline-grabbing trade after missing the playoffs in 2021-22, it wasn't for a lack of trying by general manager Rob Pelinka. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Pelinka not only threw out two-team proposals but also proposed three- and four-team swaps "throughout the summer and fall."
World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros
The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors
Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups
The stage for the 2022 World Series is set, and it looks like it's going to be an intriguing matchup. Representing the National League is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are back in the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it in 2008. Thanks to Bryce Harper's series-clinching two-run...
