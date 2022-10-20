ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 30 NBA Free Agents for 2023 Offseason

The 2022-23 NBA season has tipped off. Free agency is over eight months away. But player movement always occupies at least some space in every front office's plans. You can be sure that every team in the league, especially those anticipated to have cap space, are keenly aware of who will be (or might be) available in 2023.
Bleacher Report

Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Eyes Hornets' Terry Rozier and Spurs' Josh Richardson

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly eyed Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs swingman Josh Richardson as they continue exploring Russell Westbrook trade possibilities. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with both the Spurs and Hornets but have not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Oscar Tshiebwe Expects to Play in Kentucky's Opener After Surgery on Knee Injury

Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe said he "absolutely" plans to be ready for the team's first game against Howard on Nov. 7, according to Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press. The reigning AP Player of the Year underwent a "minor" procedure on his knee this month, as head coach John Calipari explained on Twitter. Despite the issue, Tshiebwe doesn't expect to miss any regular-season action.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Pitched Multi-Team Trade Offers Throughout Offseason

While the Los Angeles Lakers haven't executed a headline-grabbing trade after missing the playoffs in 2021-22, it wasn't for a lack of trying by general manager Rob Pelinka. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Pelinka not only threw out two-team proposals but also proposed three- and four-team swaps "throughout the summer and fall."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros

The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors

Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

The stage for the 2022 World Series is set, and it looks like it's going to be an intriguing matchup. Representing the National League is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are back in the Fall Classic for the first time since winning it in 2008. Thanks to Bryce Harper's series-clinching two-run...
HOUSTON, TX

