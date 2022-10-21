2 Lynnwood men arrested for roles in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol Building

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested Wednesday for their roles and actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Tucker Weston, 34, and Jesse Watson, 33, are accused of illegally entering the Capitol Building. Weston faces felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and other misdemeanor charges. Watson is charged with only misdemeanor offenses.

According to court documents, Weston and Watson were roommates and traveled together to Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, Weston helped remove a metal barricade that law enforcement officials used to secure the area, allowing Weston and others to advance onto the Capitol.

During a confrontation with police officers on the West Front of the Capitol, Weston shoved officers and then entered the building around 3:14 p.m. through a broken window. Court documents say Weston also kicked media equipment near the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Watson entered the Capitol at around 3:09 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. He then headed to the Crypt area, where he helped another person display a banner on a pillar. Watson exited the building around 3:21 p.m. through a broken window.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, more than 880 people have been arrested in all 50 states for their roles in the breach of the Capitol, including more than 270 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

