ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

2 Lynnwood men arrested for roles in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol Building

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jedgx_0ih5XYRz00

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested Wednesday for their roles and actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Tucker Weston, 34, and Jesse Watson, 33, are accused of illegally entering the Capitol Building. Weston faces felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and other misdemeanor charges. Watson is charged with only misdemeanor offenses.

According to court documents, Weston and Watson were roommates and traveled together to Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, Weston helped remove a metal barricade that law enforcement officials used to secure the area, allowing Weston and others to advance onto the Capitol.

During a confrontation with police officers on the West Front of the Capitol, Weston shoved officers and then entered the building around 3:14 p.m. through a broken window. Court documents say Weston also kicked media equipment near the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Watson entered the Capitol at around 3:09 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. He then headed to the Crypt area, where he helped another person display a banner on a pillar. Watson exited the building around 3:21 p.m. through a broken window.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, more than 880 people have been arrested in all 50 states for their roles in the breach of the Capitol, including more than 270 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Meadowdale High School in Edmonds

Governor Jay Inslee visited Meadowdale High School in Edmonds Monday morning. He sat down and talked with students about a number of things, but there was a big focus on analyzing information and putting a stop to misinformation. Eryn Duffee, president of the Washington State School Librarian Association, touched on...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County voters can track their ballot for upcoming elections

SEATTLE — King County Elections mailed out nearly 1.4 million ballots Wednesday for the 2022 general election. It also improved its ballot tracking system for this vote. “Our team at King County Elections is looking forward,” County Elections Director Julie Wise said. “Today we are launching ballot alerts, voters can now go onto our website to our ballot tracker and sign up to get texts and emails when their ballot hits another milestone in the process.”
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Seattle woman found safe

UPDATE: A woman who was reported missing on Friday by the Seattle Police Department has been found safe, according to her family. ORIGINAL STORY: Seattle police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Nakeyia Stenson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parking prices go up in some parts of Seattle

SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates are in effect for the city of Seattle, so anyone who uses the parking kiosks or apps will be paying more starting Monday, Oct. 24. For some areas, the new rates will mean a significant increase where parking usually fills up fast. Some of the highest rates could be paid in Fremont, Belltown and the Denny Triangle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

$1.5 million in drugs seized in Everett apartment

A large quantity of drugs, valued at $1.5 million, was seized inside an Everett apartment, according to a media release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19, apartment staff who was processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment spotted a large quantity of drugs when they entered the apartment.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Grocery store unions push back on Kroger-Albertsons merger

Seattle, WA. – The news of the potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger is drawing pushback from grocery store workers. Unions UFCW 3000, UFCW 367 and Teamsters 38 are strongly opposing an upcoming dividend payment of $4 billion from Albertsons to shareholders, as well as the merger altogether. Tom Geiger, a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks don’t believe DK Metcalf will need knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
138K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy