Columbus, OH

Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday.

Ohio 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ maker pleads guilty to trying to sell them

The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The man stole several gaming systems then drove away in a Honda Civic.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be 20 to 25 years old, about 6’0″ tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.

