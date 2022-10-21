What goes up must always come down, Newton’s universal law of gravitation teaches us. Although golf has little to do with gravity, that is what happened over the weekend for the Blue Devils. Duke placed 11th of 14 teams at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga., a drastic difference from its first win of the season at the Georgetown Intercollegiate one week earlier. The Blue Devils finished +1 at 865, yet that score did not compare to Stanford’s winning 23-under-par 841. Still, Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn placed second and was 12-under-par.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO