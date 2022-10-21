Read full article on original website
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
The Devil's in the details: Duke football, men's soccer lead nation in defensive stat
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. Each week, the Blue Zone analyzes key numbers from last week's action in Duke sports, whether they be historic or underwhelming. This week, the numbers follow along Duke football's comeback victory, men's soccer's undefeated season and more:
Chronicle
Chinn places second as Duke men's golf struggles at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
What goes up must always come down, Newton’s universal law of gravitation teaches us. Although golf has little to do with gravity, that is what happened over the weekend for the Blue Devils. Duke placed 11th of 14 teams at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga., a drastic difference from its first win of the season at the Georgetown Intercollegiate one week earlier. The Blue Devils finished +1 at 865, yet that score did not compare to Stanford’s winning 23-under-par 841. Still, Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn placed second and was 12-under-par.
Chronicle
In Duke football's turnover-filled triumph at Miami, Elko's impact as clear as ever
If its win against Virginia was not enough to convince you, Duke’s 45-21 annihilation of Miami at Hard Rock Stadium should be the final piece of evidence needed to affirm that the Blue Devils’ dark ages as the ACC’s bottom dwellers are no more. The Cavaliers and Hurricanes beat Duke by a combined 85 points last season and have now been beaten by a combined 45 points just a year later. That 130-point swing can be summed up in one phrase: the Elko effect.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football takes over in Miami, soccer teams near postseason play
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 23. Football. Duke pulled off the upset...
Chronicle
Extra point: Duke football's defense, strong ground game carries it to blowout victory at Miami
Duke football bounced back from its loss against North Carolina with a dominant road win against Miami. The Blue Zone is here to provide three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead following the blowout victory:. Three key takeaways. 1. Learning to close out the game. After back-to-back late-game losses...
Chronicle
Duke volleyball unable to break through in hard-fought loss to North Carolina
Some of the greatest games in sports are the ones that run down to the wire with the promise of a comeback on the horizon. With both teams duking it out, it takes a special level of grit to ultimately come out victorious. Unfortunately for Duke, its fighting spirit was not enough to notch another tally in the win column.
Chronicle
Column: Duke men’s basketball is ready to begin its thrilling next chapter
Plenty of voices were lost after the frantic basketball bonanza that was Friday’s Countdown to Craziness, from more than three hours of nonstop cheering, yelling and singing, but that didn’t stop the sleep-deprived Cameron Crazies from nearly shattering the eardrums of all in attendance. It certainly didn’t stop the event from living up to its name.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Miami
After falling short a touchdown last week in their loss to North Carolina, the Blue Devils return to the field against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the contest, the Blue Zone has you covered with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke vs. Miami (+9) After two disappointing...
Chronicle
No. 2 Duke men's soccer inches closer to undefeated regular season with scoreless draw against Pittsburgh
Some of the most iconic moments in all of cinema are great escapes. The raptors in the kitchen scene from “Jurassic Park,” Andy Dufresne’s escape in “The Shawshank Redemption” and Butch fighting his way out in “Pulp Fiction.” Audiences love seeing the coveted protagonist just barely make it out of a sticky situation. The audience at Koskinen Stadium was no different Friday night. The Blue Devil supporters grew louder as the seconds ticked away, expecting to celebrate the single euphoric goal that would pull off Duke’s great escape. But it never came.
Chronicle
No. 10 Duke women's soccer tallies scoreless draw at Clemson
In a year that has been full of storylines for the Blue Devils—a top-two ranking to begin the season, defeating the team they fell to at the conference tournament last fall, a tough 5-1 loss to Florida State—another came along Thursday night: a tie. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils...
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—Saturday afternoon's trip to South Florida started with a Duke fumble and Miami score, but several recovered fumbles and quick scoring drives for the Blue Devils helped put Duke up at the break, 17-7. Five observations:. Setting the tone?: Despite Duke getting the first possession, it was...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Emma Koabel
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker and Imani Lewis. Next up is Emma Koabel:. Emma Koabel. Year: Freshman. Height: 5-foot-11 Position: Guard. Last...
Chronicle
Fall coziness and cordiality at the Black Farmers’ Market
The changing foliage seems eager to announce that fall is once again in full swing in the Triangle. Of course, colorful leaves are not the only treasure that this season in North Carolina has to offer. Fall is a time for fruition after labor and sharing the joy of harvest with family, friends and other kindred spirits. On that note, what beats visiting a farmers’ market with local fall produce as a way of immersing yourself in the beauty of this season?
Chronicle
Durham City Council to consider ward redistricting proposals, won't affect Duke campus ward assignments
For the first time since 2011, the Durham City Council will consider redistricting the city’s three wards. Durham is required to redistrict following the U.S. Census because data shows the current maps unevenly distribute the City of Durham's population between the three wards. Two redistricting options have been proposed to even out this distribution, according to the Durham City Council’s website.
Chronicle
West Campus parking lots see 'isolated' spike in car break-ins, DUPD working to identify suspects
Thirteen vehicles were broken into and one was reported stolen in West Campus parking lots between Oct. 3 and 11, according to community safety reports compiled by the Duke University Police Department. The spike in car break-ins occurred in an “isolated window of time,” Police Chief John Dailey wrote in...
