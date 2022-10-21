Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Apartment on Park Street in Reno
Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment on Park Street in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Mill Street and Wells Avenue. Fire crews tell us the fire was in one unit, between two walls. They say the fire was called...
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
2news.com
2022-2023 Winter Outlook
Meteorological winter goes from December through February, and for the third winter in a row, the forecast is looking quieter than normal. We will likely still have a few storms move through, with periods of cold temperatures, but the winter season as a whole is looking less active, with less snow. According to the Climate Prediction Center both Northern Nevada and California have an equal chance of being wetter than normal. Temperatures are leaning towards warmer than normal. So not a strong possibility of being super warm, but it probably won’t be brutally cold either. Just like last year, La Niña will be in place, keeping the southwest drier than normal. A strong La Niña will lift the jet stream towards the Pacific Northwest bringing them more rain and snow. This puts us in the middle, where it could go either way. La Niña is expected to be weak this winter, which gives the jet stream more flexibility to move around. This means an occasional storm could still move through the region, helping our snow pack. We'd have to have a really good winter season to make a big dent in our drought situation. According to the Climate Prediction Center, our drought situation will either stay the same or get worse.
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Water Authority to Host Winterization Workshop
Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a winterization workshop to help prepare your home for the dropping temperatures. The workshop is free and will take place at TMWA’s main office at 1355 Capital Blvd in Reno on Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long workshop will be led...
2news.com
CHP continues efforts to reduce impaired driving in California
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) are partnering on a new year-long campaign of education and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers. The grant-funded “Don’t Drive Impaired” campaign runs through September 30, 2023.
2news.com
Nevada Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.4 percent in September
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) September 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in September 2022 which was unchanged from July and August 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
2news.com
Ribbon Cutting Set for New Downtown Park in Truckee
After five years of planning and dreaming, a new park and outdoor gathering space is set to open in downtown Truckee, adjacent to the Community Arts Center on Church Street. Mark Tanner Construction (MTC) drove the revitalization project in collaboration with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project (CATT CP). The property is owned by the Truckee-Donner Park and Recreation District. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the park on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
2news.com
Food Bank Of Northern Nevada Announces Popular Baggin’ For Apples Event
Participants will pack apples to be distributed to families in need. Baggin’ for Apples is a volunteer event that is open to the public and available for children of all ages to attend with their parents.
2news.com
New medical center groundbreaking in Carson City
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders broke ground Monday, on Carson Medical Group’s new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road in Carson City. The building is slated to open in early 2024. The facility will be the new home of Carson Medical Group’s Family Medicine providers, Ear, Nose...
2news.com
Family Starts GoFundMe After Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks
A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Seize THC Candies Ahead of Halloween
The Nevada State Police want to make a clarification on the details of THC containing candy -- or edibles. The edibles seized in this picture were during an interdiction traffic investigation and not found in Halloween candy. The intention is to show how similar the packages can be to actual...
2news.com
Salvation Army celebrates Halloween with Neewollah trunk or treat
Neewollah? What is that? Well, for starters, it’s a family-friendly, church-friendly take on Halloween with carnival games, bounce houses and classic cars decked out for trunk-or-treating. It’s happening Oct. 31from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army’s offices. But it’s more than that. Neewollah is actually a century-old...
2news.com
State Agriculture Officials encourage horse health safety measures after rise of pigeon fever
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is encouraging horse owners to practice good horse health safety measures to mitigate the risk of disease as numbers of confirmed cases of pigeon fever rise in the fall. Year to date, the NDA Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed 23 cases of pigeon fever,...
2news.com
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
2news.com
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program ready for new applicants
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program just posted its Notice of Funding Opportunity and is ready to accept applications for the 2023 State Fiscal Year. This fund is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Nevada state and local agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits seeking match dollars for new federal funding opportunities.
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
2news.com
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno
The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
2news.com
Reno Police request assistance locating missing person suffering from Dementia
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Jeanne Milet (77 year old) was last seen at her residence on Coranado Wy in Reno on October 22, 2022 at 3 pm. Jeanne suffers from dementia and short term memory loss. Jeanne is...
2news.com
Early Voting Now Underway Across Nevada
Early voting is now underway across Nevada until November 4th. More than 300,000 residents are registered to vote in Washoe County. All registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot unless they opted out more than 60 days prior to the election. Those mail-in ballots can be sent via U.S. Postal Service or dropped off at any vote center in Washoe County.
