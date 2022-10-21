Meteorological winter goes from December through February, and for the third winter in a row, the forecast is looking quieter than normal. We will likely still have a few storms move through, with periods of cold temperatures, but the winter season as a whole is looking less active, with less snow. According to the Climate Prediction Center both Northern Nevada and California have an equal chance of being wetter than normal. Temperatures are leaning towards warmer than normal. So not a strong possibility of being super warm, but it probably won’t be brutally cold either. Just like last year, La Niña will be in place, keeping the southwest drier than normal. A strong La Niña will lift the jet stream towards the Pacific Northwest bringing them more rain and snow. This puts us in the middle, where it could go either way. La Niña is expected to be weak this winter, which gives the jet stream more flexibility to move around. This means an occasional storm could still move through the region, helping our snow pack. We'd have to have a really good winter season to make a big dent in our drought situation. According to the Climate Prediction Center, our drought situation will either stay the same or get worse.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO