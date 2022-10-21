Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana 4th graders score first in reading growth since COVID, kids still behind in US
Louisiana’s fourth graders had the greatest improvement in reading scores since the COVID-19 pandemic began – outpacing all other states despite interruptions from the pandemic and multiple natural disasters, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The NCES, which is part of the U.S. Department of Education,...
Comments / 0