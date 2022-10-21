Read full article on original website
Meta-lens offers superior off-axis focus
An ultrathin dielectric meta-lens has been created that improves focusing capabilities but can also be scaled down to a tiny size for integration with photonics equipment. A meta-lens uses a meta-surface to manipulate light. A flat lens, it offers a lightweight way to reduce the distortion often found in a curved lens.
In just minutes, mobile tool accurately detects viruses at pig farms
A cutting-edge diagnostic system limits disease spread in modern animal production systems using photonics biosensors, promoting animal and food safety. Effective drugs and vaccines are successfully fighting diseases in livestock. However, timely diagnosis and more reliable countermeasures against infectious disease outbreaks are essential to limit severe consequences. The increased burden of animal diseases threatens the subsistence of vulnerable populations and increases food prices, broadening inequalities.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Researchers develop laser that could 'reshape the landscape of integrated photonics'
How do you integrate the advantages of a benchtop laser that fills a room onto a semiconductor chip the size of a fingernail?. A research team co-led by Qiang Lin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Rochester, has set new milestones in addressing this challenge, with the first multi-color integrated laser that:
New approach to 'cosmic magnet' manufacturing could reduce reliance on rare earths in low-carbon technologies
Researchers have discovered a potential new method for making the high-performance magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the need for rare earth elements, which are almost exclusively sourced in China. A team from the University of Cambridge, working with colleagues from Austria, found a new way to...
Fossil bird's skull reconstruction reveals a brain made for smelling and eyes made for daylight
Jeholornis was a raven-sized bird that lived 120 million years ago, among the earliest examples of dinosaurs evolving into birds, in what's now China. The fossils that have been found are finely preserved but smashed flat, the result of layers of sediment being deposited over the years. That means that no one's been able to get a good look at Jeholornis's head. But in a new study, researchers digitally reconstructed a Jeholornis skull, revealing details about its eyes and brain that shed light on its vision and sense of smell.
Optical indicators based on cholesteric liquid crystal polymers
Optical indicators based colored polymers are autonomous responsive labels that provide an optical signal to represent a specific exposure over time. Polymers that possess a high degree of order can establish structural color, which originates from the interaction of light with a periodic nanostructure, causing a specific wavelength to be reflected. These optical properties can be used for the fabrication of battery-free indicators that show color changes upon exposure to a stimulus.
Evidence for new theory of genetic recombination
In most higher organisms, including humans, every cell carries two versions of each gene, which are referred to as alleles. Each parent passes on one allele to each offspring. As they are linked together on chromosomes, adjacent genes are usually inherited together. However, this is not always the case. Why?
Study offers new, sharper proof of early plate tectonics, flipping of geomagnetic poles
New research analyzing pieces of the most ancient rocks on the planet adds some of the sharpest evidence yet that Earth's crust was pushing and pulling in a manner similar to modern plate tectonics at least 3.25 billion years ago. The study also provides the earliest proof of when the planet's magnetic north and south poles swapped places.
New findings about 'old' materials informs our future and our past
A team of researchers led by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's Edwin Fohtung, associate professor of materials science and engineering, has combined expertise in mathematics and condensed matter physics with technological advances to discover new properties of magnetic ferroelectric materials. In research recently published in MRS Advances, the researchers found that a...
Student uses NASA data to reveal new details on planets in other solar systems
In the past decades, the number of known exoplanets—planets in other solar systems—has skyrocketed. But we're still in the dark about a number of details, including how massive they are and what they're made up of. A University of Chicago undergraduate, however, was able to tease some clues...
Even good gene edits can go bad
A Rice University lab is leading the effort to reveal potential threats to the efficacy and safety of therapies based on CRISPR-Cas9, the Nobel Prize-winning gene editing technique, even when it appears to be working as planned. Bioengineer Gang Bao of Rice's George R. Brown School of Engineering and his...
Controlled bouncing, evaporation and transport of droplets on a liquid-repellent surface
The research team from Hunan University has proposed a facile and industrially applicable method to fabricate an extreme wettability surface on an Al-based superhydrophobic surface by a composite process of electrochemical mask etching and micro-milling, and achieved the controlled evaporation, directional bouncing and transport of droplets on this surface over a wide temperature range for the first time.
Researchers map environmental pressures of global production for all foods on land and ocean
In an age of industrialized farming and complex supply chains, the true environmental pressures of our global food system are often obscure and difficult to assess. "Everyone eats food, and more and more people are paying attention to the planetary consequences of what they eat," said UC Santa Barbara marine ecologist Ben Halpern. Figuring out this impact to the planet proves to be a gargantuan task for many reasons, including the fact that around the world there are a lot of different foods produced in many different ways, with many different environmental pressures.
Recent progress on the excited-state multiple proton transfer process in organic molecules
In a recent study, researchers systematically introduced excited-state multiple proton transfers (ESMPTs) in organic molecules. Although great advances have been achieved, there is still much controversy regarding the mechanism of ESMPT in organic molecules. From a large number of experimental studies conducted so far, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about the origin of spectral features, the occurrence and mechanism of ESMPT using only one method.
With scanning ultrafast electron microscopy, researchers unveil hot photocarrier transport properties of cubic boron
In a study that confirms its promise as the next-generation semiconductor material, UC Santa Barbara researchers have directly visualized the photocarrier transport properties of cubic boron arsenide single crystals. "We were able to visualize how the charge moves in our sample," said Bolin Liao, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering...
Using carbon-carbon clumping to detect the signature of biotic hydrocarbons
The mystery of the origin of hydrocarbons found in extraterrestrial environment may finally be resolved, thanks to a technique developed by researchers at Tokyo Tech based on a 13C-13C abundance analysis. By measuring the abundance of clumped 13C-13C isotope in the hydrocarbons, it can be inferred if a hydrocarbon was produced via biological processes. This could open doors to distinguishing such hydrocarbons from abiotic ones, aiding our search for extra-terrestrial life.
Particle physics pushing cancer treatment boundaries
Researchers at Europe's science lab CERN, who regularly use particle physics to challenge our understanding of the universe, are also applying their craft to upend the limits to cancer treatment. The physicists here are working with giant particle accelerators in search of ways to expand the reach of cancer radiation...
Detecting water pollutants using AI
Imagine using your mobile phone to track the spread of water contaminants—such as oil spills or even viruses like COVID-19—in the blink of an eye. Researchers from McGill University have developed new artificial intelligence to make the invisible visible using advances in lasers, optics, and mobile technology. The...
