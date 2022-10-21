Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced
The New Orleans Pelicans have given an update on Zion Williamson after he got injured on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
NBC Sports
Klay clarifies why Warriors don't blame KD for leaving
After three seasons, two NBA titles and one torn Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant left the Warriors and signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2019. And neither Klay Thompson nor Golden State as a whole blame the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his high-profile departure. “I don’t blame...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Has Plenty Of Time To Spill The Tea
The former Lakers reserve center remains unsigned this year.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors survive late collapse, beat Kings
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors on Sunday night at Chase Center welcomed back Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown with a warm ovation and a sparkling 2022 NBA championship ring. They also sent him home with his third straight loss, thanks to a first-half offensive onslaught that ended in the Warriors' favor, 130-125, after almost seeing their giant lead vanish.
How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will play each other on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBC Sports
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden...
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
NBC Sports
Klay explains why Kyrie's '16 Finals shot is 'biggest regret'
Klay Thompson is considered one of the premier defensive players in the NBA when he is fully healthy. However, there is one moment that still eats at him to this day. Speaking with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All the Smoke," Thompson reveals why Kyrie Irving's iconic shot over Steph Curry late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals still stings.
NBC Sports
What does Jaylen Brown's social media handle mean?
If you've visited one of Jaylen Brown's social media pages, you have probably wondered what his handle "FCHWPO" stands for. The Boston Celtics star uses the "@FCHWPO" handle on both Twitter and Instagram. For him, it's more than just a username. It's a mantra for life both on and off the court.
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Today is...World Pasta Day Check out and subscribe for free to our new: • Newsletter on Twitter • YouTube channel There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule No games today Crimson Tide ResultsNo results ...
NBC Sports
Kerr provides update on DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury
Although the Warriors were able to hold off the Kings' furious comeback attempt at Chase Center on Sunday night to escape with a 130-125 win, it didn't come without a cost. After Warriors practice Monday, coach Steve Kerr explained how long the team can expect to be without guard Donte DiVincenzo after the 25-year-old left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Mac Jones started Monday’s game against Chicago, but was replaced in the first half by Bailey Zappe.
NBC Sports
Boston Bruins dress as Mario characters ahead of Dallas Stars game
We’re officially one week from Halloween and the Boston Bruins are pulling out all the stops for the spooky season. Their team chemistry was on full display Monday when the players visited patients at Mass General Hospital for Children dressed as characters from the hit video game series Super Mario Bros.
