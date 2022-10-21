For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, just check out the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another cool start to the day where we see quite the spread in temperatures with things staying close to average by the coast in the mid 50s to folks in the west waking up with the mid 30s thanks to clear skies. Those same clear skies will help us warm quickly today and we keep that trend going as we start next week.

2 DAYS AGO