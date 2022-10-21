ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
The Commercial Appeal

Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight

Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Interceptions spoil late comeback attempts for Steelers in 16-10 loss to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn’t intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game’s closing minutes.
