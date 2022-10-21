Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Donovan Mitchell apologizes for ‘disaster’ of fourth quarter, despite another historic night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Drained after playing 45 minutes on a back-to-back, vexed because of multiple late-game turnovers that nearly sullied his highly anticipated home debut, Donovan Mitchell finally took a moment to exhale. And then … he apologized. “I’m more poised than that. It shouldn’t happen,” Mitchell said pointedly...
Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say
CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight
Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
Kevin Stefanski: Snapper Charley Hughlett didn’t move the ball on the false start like John Harbaugh believes he did
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sat down for his video press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday, he had already placed one call to the NFL seeking an explanation for the false start flag on Michael Dunn before Cade York’s 55-yard field goal attempt, and hadn’t heard back yet.
Nantz to call last Final Four in '23, Eagle to take over
Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Zac Taylor on the Bengals’ offense, defensive front and more ahead of matchup against Browns: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about injury updates, the offense and more at his press conference after the team’s 35-17 win over the Falcons. “Stinger, so we’ll manage him during the week, but that came out good.”. DJ. “Don’t anticipate that happening this week,...
Interceptions spoil late comeback attempts for Steelers in 16-10 loss to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn’t intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game’s closing minutes.
Cleveland Browns lose to the Baltimore Ravens postgame podcast: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame podcast, Dan Labbe, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises break down the Cleveland Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. First up, a simple question: What does Kevin Stefanski do? How does he help this team try...
Why no Shane Bieber in Game 5? The amazing Jose Ramirez – Terry Pluto’s Guardians scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook from the Guardians postseason press conference:. 1. I know some fans are still debating the decision to not start Shane Bieber in the win-or-go-home Game 5 of the Yankee series. Bieber would have been pitching on three days rest, something he had never done as a pro.
