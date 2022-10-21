Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Monday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Monday's appearance is now the second appearance in court for her pre-trail motion hearing for her criminal trial. Armstrong's last appearance was on Oct. 19 for the initial pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
Expert witness at Armstrong pre-trial hearing: Some obtained evidence ‘unconstitutional’
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home last May will appear in court for the second day of a pre-trial hearing that began last Wednesday.
Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting
Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
Man pleads guilty to 3 charges connected to 2019 double-fatal crash
On Oct. 5, Angel Casique Patino, 27, pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and one charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen
LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect
A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
Burnet County man gets 30 years for felony evasion, collision
Richard Spradling of Burnet County was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of crimes in January that ultimately led to a collision with a county employee while Spradling was evading arrest in a vehicle he was unauthorized to operate. He was 23 years old at the time.
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
Several thefts this month caught on camera in broad daylight
AUSTIN, Texas - Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. Halloween decorations fill the Wooten Neighborhood in North Austin, but one skeleton is now missing. On Thursday at around 6:00 p.m., the homeowner, Daniel Shepherd, said he went...
Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at southwest Austin bank
It happened Friday at the Chase located at 6600 S. MoPac Expressway, near William Cannon Drive. It caused Small Middle School, which is in the area, to be put on a temporary lockout.
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Austin woman charged with murder in cyclist’s death appears in court
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at an east Austin home appeared in court Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing.
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death in northeast Austin on Friday night. Police said the incident happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officer were called to the scene after reports of gunshots around...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
Thefts in broad daylight have some residents concerned
Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has the story.
