Travis County, TX

KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Monday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Monday's appearance is now the second appearance in court for her pre-trail motion hearing for her criminal trial. Armstrong's last appearance was on Oct. 19 for the initial pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting

Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen

LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect

A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County man gets 30 years for felony evasion, collision

Richard Spradling of Burnet County was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a series of crimes in January that ultimately led to a collision with a county employee while Spradling was evading arrest in a vehicle he was unauthorized to operate. He was 23 years old at the time.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Several thefts this month caught on camera in broad daylight

AUSTIN, Texas - Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. Halloween decorations fill the Wooten Neighborhood in North Austin, but one skeleton is now missing. On Thursday at around 6:00 p.m., the homeowner, Daniel Shepherd, said he went...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death in northeast Austin on Friday night. Police said the incident happened near the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, near Highway 183 and Loyola Lane. Officer were called to the scene after reports of gunshots around...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

