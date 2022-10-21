Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Da Lat style wet cake with chicken hearts
HO CHI MINH CITY – A piece of Da Lat-style wet cake with meat and chicken intestines, soft-boiled eggs, pork tongue, and heart, with fish sauce full of flavor. Appearing in Saigon 4 years ago, Mr. Phuoc Giau’s wet cake shop on Thien Phuoc Street (Tan Binh District) attracts a large number of diners from near and far, with the quantity of 600-700 pieces sold per day. This is one of the culinary addresses that attracts many devotees who love delicious Dalat dishes.
prestigeonline.com
Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More
Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More. October is almost over, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the tantalising Autumn taste menus many local European chefs in Bangkok have been offering lately. Or, go in a totally different dining direction altogether… since there’s always something unique and unexpected out there if you look hard enough.
vinlove.net
The dish “fascinated” diners in the mountain town for more than 2 decades
From a simple dish, the grilled Lui of Mrs. Dinh Thi Chinh has become a specialty of Gia Lai, “fascinating” for both locals and tourists to the mountain town. Pleiku city (Gia Lai) has always been famous for its attractive specialties. In addition to famous dishes such as dry pho, rice bowl, and crab vermicelli, the popular baked goods of Mrs. Dinh Thi Chinh are associated with the childhood of many people in the mountain town.
vinlove.net
5 cafes with spectacular Halloween decorations from space to drinks in Ho Chi Minh City
Many shops have begun to “put on” a mysterious look on the occasion of Halloween, so what are you waiting for, come and take photos immediately. Taking place on October 31 every year, Halloween is a festival originating in Western countries. When introduced to Vietnam, Halloween was well received by many people. Currently, cafes in Ho Chi Minh City have also been decorated to suit the festive season. If you want to enjoy the super cool Halloween atmosphere and bring back lots of “quality” photos, you should definitely invite your friends to visit these shops.
vinlove.net
Discover ‘Small stories in the heart of Lon Market’ with destinations nearly a hundred years old
With the tour ‘Small stories in the heart of Lon Market’ in District 6, visitors will visit Binh Tay market built in 1928, the village of casting Buddha statues for nearly a hundred years passed down through 4 generations, or enjoy famous dishes. On the morning of October...
Spanish-Style Sofrito Recipe
Are you looking to add a bounty of flavor to your meals, but still searching for both a customizable and versatile recipe? That's where this sofrito recipe comes into play. Sofrito is a seasoned vegetable- and tomato-based sauce that can be the foundation for many dishes. Recipe developer and registered...
Daily Nexus
Chicken Adobo: A Filipino chicken stew
I am half Filipino. At least, that’s what I tell myself. When I’m with my other Pinoy friends, I struggle to find a sense of belonging because my upbringing was very American in comparison. I do not speak even a tiny bit of Tagalog or Ilocano. I do not refer to my older sister as Ate, nor do I have a kuya. I grew up in an American household speaking English. However, the one thing that I feel I have a strong connection to culturally is Filipino food, which I hold dear to my heart.
vinlove.net
Explore the Son Tra peninsula – the “green lung” of Da Nang with a series of wild and beautiful destinations
Son Tra Peninsula is an ideal destination for those who want to combine tourism with exploring nature. Son Tra Peninsula belongs to Tho Quang ward, Son Tra district. This place is likened to the “green lung” of Da Nang because it has a fresh year-round climate and the natural landscape is still wild and poetic. Moreover, this peninsula also has three sides bordering the sea which is extremely impressive. When coming here, you will have the opportunity to experience many tourism activities associated with nature, and at the same time discover the beauty of culture and long history.
vinlove.net
120-year-old lighthouse on Son Tra peninsula
DA NANG – Tien Sa lighthouse station in Son Tra forest was built during the French period but still operates stably, guiding ships at night. Tien Sa lighthouse station is located on Son Tra mountain, at an altitude of 223 m above sea level, built by the French in 1902. This is one of the oldest lighthouses in Vietnam, along with the lighthouses in Con Dao. , Hon Lon (Nha Trang), Hon Dau (Hai Phong), Nui Nai (Kien Giang), Hon Khoai (Ca Mau)…
vinlove.net
Kite performance on Ha Tien beach
Kites shaped like squid, fish and even flute kites with eye-catching colors and huge sizes were pulled high above Ha Tien sea this afternoon, making visitors “full of eyes”. On the afternoon of October 22, at Back beach of the Mui Nai tourist area, the People’s Committee of...
vinlove.net
3 Halloween decoration cafes in Ho Chi Minh City for small families to respond to the masquerade festival
Celebrate Halloween with spooky photos at early-decorated cafes. Halloween is a festival that originated in Western countries, but when it was introduced to Vietnam, Halloween was very well received and loved. If you are looking for a place with interesting masquerade activities and decorated with an early Halloween concept with a mysterious and ghostly scene to take photos and have fun responding to the “evil festival” Please visit the following cafes immediately.
vinlove.net
Solo trip to Sa Pa of a girl who is afraid of dogs
LAO CAI – The first day she arrived in Sa Pa, Thuy wanted to “run away and get people” immediately because there were too many dogs, but she was afraid of them. On a chilly day in early October, Ngo Thanh Thuy, 23 years old living in Bac Ninh, suddenly wanted to work in the cold and immerse herself in nature. The image of Sapa at that time flashed in her mind. Immediately, Thuy carried the suitcase on the road without thinking much.
vinlove.net
There is the strangest restaurant in the land of Ca Mau cape, lying in the middle of the lagoon, selling anything, customers will eat it
This lagoon in the land of the cape is also known as the “sea and lake in the middle of the plain”, this is an ideal destination for those who want to learn about the fishing life of the people, find a peaceful place and eat delicious dishes. delicious at the unique restaurant in the middle of the lake.
vinlove.net
Make millions every night thanks to locusts on the grasslands of Ho Chi Minh City
Xuan Thoi Thuong commune, Hoc Mon district is considered the origin of locust fishing in Ho Chi Minh City. People who follow this profession say that if they win a trick every night, they can earn millions of dong. Every afternoon, dozens of households in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune, Hoc...
vinlove.net
Foreign tourists are surprised because the cost of traveling in Vietnam is extremely “affordable”.
Not only is it increasingly popular with tourists for its beautiful landscapes and delicious food, but Vietnam is still one of the cheapest countries in the world for a vacation. Recently, a foreign tourist named Uptin shared about Vietnam tourism. In addition to being a tourist, he is also a...
Comments / 0