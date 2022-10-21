ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville County Deputy faces Marijuana Charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate

Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman. Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

trooper off vent

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away early October

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a teen who ran away at the beginning of October. 17-year-old Alexander Bruhn was last seen on Oct. 6, according to police. Bruhn is described as five foot eleven and 120 pounds with long brown hair...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Town officials give update on search for chief following resignations

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pacolet town officials said they have received a lot of interest in job openings at the police department following the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers, including the police chief. Pacolet’s town administrator Patrick Kay said the department has received several resumes from candidates hoping...
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials: Macon Co. woman dies in house fire overnight

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office said a woman has died after a fire burned her home early Monday morning. Officials said Cowee Fire and Rescue crews were called out to the home on Bradley Creek around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the home was fully involved in the fire.
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Deadly single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is now dead after a collision in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Rd. near Welcome Ave. Ext. Officials say the driver was traveling north on Old Easley...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC

