Irmo’s community garden called 'Green Iceberg' is blooming
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo's community garden, called Green Iceberg ,is still growing, with some plants still getting bigger through the fall and winter seasons. Flowers, sweet potatoes and butterflies are just a few of the things you’ll see in the garden. It’s a peaceful escape behind the Friarsgate...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair. "Like anything when you get something that's...
Students: If you can find X and know the whys of science and math, there's a competition for you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you good at science and math? Can you answer these middle school first-round level sample questions?. What is the term for the point on a stem at which a leaf is attached?. What is the total surface area of a rectangular box having edge lengths...
The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows. The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before...
'We’re ready, everyone sees it': More development on Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Dana Myers opened Main Street Bakery on North Main street in 2010, the area looked completely different. "There was like two lanes of traffic, traffic wasn’t as busy as it is now," said Myers. According to North Columbia Business Association, at least three new...
Thousands descend upon Columbia for State Fair, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many searching for parking and tailgating spots in Columbia had a tough time on Saturday as two major events - South Carolina gameday and the SC State Fair - unfolded mere yards from one another. And many just found themselves sitting in traffic. "It's a Saturday...
SCVotes.gov website down Monday morning, first day of early voting in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the first day of early voting in South Carolina, the State Election Commission's SCVotes website has crashed. Those trying to access SCVotes.gov instead found a 404 Not Found message on Monday. In a statement, a spokesperson for the site said:. “We are actively working to...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
Lexington County releases their first ever economic development report
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Economic growth is looking up in Lexington County. Local leaders just released their first annual report of progress made over the course of the last fiscal year. Opportunity awaits in Lexington County. That's a big take away leaders of the area's economic development department and committee...
Missing man last seen in Kershaw
KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw. James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC. He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike...
Columbia hiring staff, laying turf, getting ready for Rapid Shelter to open in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Things are moving right along at Rapid Shelter Columbia which was first announced back in September. The city is building 50 pallet cabins around the inclement weather center on Calhoun Street. Columbia's Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness says their intention was to have the cabins...
Chicken house fire that killed 7,000 birds won't impact SC poultry supply, experts say
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A fire in Lexington County destroyed a chicken house and reportedly killed thousands of chickens. But while the impact will certainly be felt by those who own and operate the poultry farm, experts say this is unlikely to affect local supply. Around 9 p.m. on Friday,...
Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard
IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August. According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.
Here’s how Miracle Grow and 10-10-10 gets you a blue ribbon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Giant pumpkins are a main stay of the South Carolina State Fair. This year, the 251-plus pound category winner is right in our backyard, here in the Midlands. It’s on a decorative display for all to see and this Chapin-grown pumpkin is receiving a lot of...
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
How PFAS 'Forever Chemicals' in Columbia area rivers could result in a larger water bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to a new national study, rivers in South Carolina are testing positive for what are known as "Forever Chemicals." Bill Stangler, the Riverkeeper for the Congaree River, along with a group of Riverkeepers from around the country recently conducted a study to count the level of PFAS in waters ways.
