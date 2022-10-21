ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Irmo’s community garden called 'Green Iceberg' is blooming

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo's community garden, called Green Iceberg ,is still growing, with some plants still getting bigger through the fall and winter seasons. Flowers, sweet potatoes and butterflies are just a few of the things you’ll see in the garden. It’s a peaceful escape behind the Friarsgate...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing man last seen in Kershaw

KERSHAW, S.C. — Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing man last seen in Kershaw. James Aaron Dobbs, 18 was last seen on October 12, 2022 in the Ingram Street area of Kershaw, SC. He was wearing black jeans, a black-short sleeved shirt and black Nike...
KERSHAW, SC
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard

IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August. According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy