The result on Saturday night was all too familiar for the 2022 Colorado football team. For some of the Buffaloes, however, it felt different. A 42-9 loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., was every bit as ugly on the scoreboard as the five losses CU had to start its season. It just didn’t feel as hopeless to some of the Buffs.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO