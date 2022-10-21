ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Valley teen holding ‘sleepout’ to help the homeless

By Mary Therese Biebel
In this file photo, Juliet Price is shown surrounded by bedding she collected to donate to people in need. Times Leader file photo

Tonight’s temperatures may dip into the 30s, but Juliet Price is undeterred.

The Sweet Valley teen expects to celebrate her 16th birthday in advance, by camping out in a tent, with a small group of friends, near her rural home.

She wants to experience a small taste of what homeless people might experience on a regular basis, and she’s hoping people will sponsor her endeavor — perhaps with $24, for the 24 hours she expects to spend outdoors, donated to the Keystone Mission in Wilkes-Barre.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much (homeless) people struggle and how much we can help,” Juliet said in a telephone interview.

She and her family have been volunteers at the mission in the past, taking part in food giveaways. Her mom, Becky Price, said they are impressed with the Mission’s Transformation Center. “They rebuilt the whole building and have 15 beds. They bring these guys in and teach them how not to be homeless. They get their drivers licenses and social security cards and help them get a job, an apartment and medical care,” Becky Price said. “The goal is for them to move out and be independent.”

Juliet Price is hoping to raise $3,000 for Keystone Mission, and suggests other people might want to arrange their own sleepout fund-raisers and contribute the proceeds to the Mission by Nov. 21, which is her actual birthday.

One way to sponsor Juliet herself is to send a check to Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 and explain in the memo line that it is for the Sleepout 2022 project.

In recent years Juliet has collected blankets, socks and other materials for the homeless, and she’s crafted gifts for residents of an assisted-living facility.

A home-schooled student, she tends to pigs and cows at home and is interested in ballet, lyrical dance and theater. She will appear as Mrs. Cratchit in a play at Lake-Lehman High School and, earlier this year, joined a friend in singing the national anthem to open this year’s Dallas Harvest Festival. For several years she was involved with the Luzerne County Dairy Court, touting the benefits of dairy products as a Dairy Maid.

