Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times

MOLINO, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino.

According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived.

After investigating, deputies and troopers found that the person was not involved in a hit-and-run but had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

