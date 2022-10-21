ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molino, FL

Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times

By Cody Long, Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qheqp_0ih5TqZT00

MOLINO, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino.

According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived.

Man found guilty of 2019 Mobile murder, acquitted of abuse of a corpse

After investigating, deputies and troopers found that the person was not involved in a hit-and-run but had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

