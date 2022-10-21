Read full article on original website
North Minneapolis church buys problem gas station next door
MINNEAPOLIS — "We've been around for 24 years," said Bishop Larry Cook. Bishop Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center at the intersection of Fremont and West Broadway in north Minneapolis, is a longtime northsider, which is a community that he holds close to his heart. "Our goal is to...
rejournals.com
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location
Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues. In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.
fox9.com
Once-troubled building in Brooklyn Park to become youth empowerment center
An intersection in Brooklyn Park that's long been a hotspot for crime is getting new life. For more than a year, the violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now has been patrolling the intersection of 63rd and Zane without guns, forming connections with community members and working to make the area safer.
Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
FOX 21 Online
North Minneapolis Church Buys Gas Station After Having Fill Of Drugs, Crime Next Door
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn’s and Winner gas station on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. Now the Marathon gas station will soon have...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota reaches tentative agreement with service workers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement is in place between the University of Minnesota and a union representing hundreds of service workers at the university, who were set to go on strike this week. According to Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers on Twin Cities and...
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning. According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.
KARE
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike
MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
fox9.com
Man carrying gun at Brooklyn Park corn maze hurt in accidental discharge
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged. Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.
Crews extinguish two cars on fire in south Minneapolis parking ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire officials say two cars caught on fire early Saturday morning in a south Minneapolis parking ramp.In a tweet, MFD said crews responded to the fire on the second level of a parking ramp around 3:15 a.m. on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue.MFD says it was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Agency staffing shortages put 3,500 disabled Minnesotans on waiting lists for jobs
Work is an important part of Christin Hanson’s life. For years, the 37-year-old Eden Prairie resident has held part-time assembly jobs at a number of Twin Cities companies. Because she has intellectual challenges and ADHD, Hanson got these jobs through employment programs for people with disabilities. Getting out in...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Minneapolis invests $1.2M more in tiny-home shelter Avivo Village
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village, the Minneapolis homeless shelter comprised of 100 indoor tiny homes, is getting more funding from the city.The Minneapolis City Council approved $1.2 million for the nonprofit, bringing its total city-sourced funding to $4.8 million since it opened last year.Mayor Jacob Frey says the shelter's model - consisting of "secure, private dwellings and wraparound services" - is a successful one."When people get the dignity of their own space, they can better take the next step toward permanent housing," Frey said.WCCO recently reported on the nearly 200 police visits made to Avivo Village since March of 2021,...
MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Nicholas Kraus pleads guilty to plowing SUV into group of protesters in Uptown, killing 1
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 36-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one person. According to court records, Nicholas Kraus' trial was set to begin Monday, but it was changed to a plea hearing. At 1:30 p.m., Kraus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. On the evening of June 13, 2021, investigators say Kraus sped into a group of protesters, slamming his SUV into a parked car in the middle of the street, pushing it into the protesters. The car belonged to Deona Knajdek, who was...
