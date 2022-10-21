ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQW2L_0ih5TeDz00

PARLIER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police.

Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with them.

Police say, Flores has been booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he is being held on $80,000 bail.

Detectives said they are not sure if Flores had sexually abused any other victims.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600.

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Two suspects arrested for Cutler Food Mart shooting

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been busy looking for two suspects in a shooting from August and this week they arrested both suspects. On Oct. 20, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) Detectives with the C.A.T.C.H Unit tracked down and arrested Jesus Robledo, 23, in Sanger on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle and gang conspiracy. Detectives had been looking for Robledo since Aug. 6, when just after midnight TCSO Deputies were called to the Cutler Food Mart for a shooting. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) took over the investigation and identified the shooter and driver of the vehicle. On Oct. 17, Detectives served warrants in Orange Cove and arrested Josiah Lopez.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man arrested for drug sales, possession

PORTERVILLE – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement put a stop to the operations of a Tulare man who was storing and selling narcotics while endangering a minor taking residence in his home. On Oct. 11, at Porterville’s South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Sergio...
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man faces life sentence for child molestation

On Oct. 20, Armando Martinez, 37, was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation and faces up to 540 years to life in state prison. In the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a jury found Martinez guilty of the allegations against multiple children. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Superior Court.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
CUTLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Discipline is pending’ after man run over by Fresno Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police officer could be disciplined after running over a homeless man. Months after the incident, police are now providing an update on the investigation, calling it an accident and saying the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit found the officer at fault. One eyewitness says she heard brakes squealing from her […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

