Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police.

Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with them.

Police say, Flores has been booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he is being held on $80,000 bail.

Detectives said they are not sure if Flores had sexually abused any other victims.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600.

