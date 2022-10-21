Amid injuries, Giants’ Kadarius Toney cracks back at critics: ‘I’m going to be who I originally was’

The wheels on Gus “The Bus” Edwards are once again rolling by and over NFL defenders. It had been nearly two years since the Staten Islander last played in an NFL game, but on Sunday he returned to the gridiron and tallied two touchdowns in his first action in 645 days. Edwards, who tore his ACL during practice last September and missed the entire 2021 season, last appeared in a game in January of 2020 during a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO