Amid injuries, Giants’ Kadarius Toney cracks back at critics: ‘I’m going to be who I originally was’

Broncos’ Russell Wilson won’t play vs. Jets | Why Robert Saleh’s defense can’t get complacent
DENVER — One of the NFL’s biggest names won’t be on the field Sunday when the Jets play the Broncos. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Backup Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. This might...
Jets’ Robert Saleh gives ominous update on Breece Hall knee injury, Alijah Vera-Tucker still being evaluated
DENVER – The Jets got to see what rookie running back Breece Hall could mean for their offense in the first six-plus games of this season – including another highlight-reel touchdown run in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Broncos. Now it looks like they...
‘It’s a blessing’ -- Tottenville HS product Gus Edwards looms large in first NFL action in almost two years
The wheels on Gus “The Bus” Edwards are once again rolling by and over NFL defenders. It had been nearly two years since the Staten Islander last played in an NFL game, but on Sunday he returned to the gridiron and tallied two touchdowns in his first action in 645 days. Edwards, who tore his ACL during practice last September and missed the entire 2021 season, last appeared in a game in January of 2020 during a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Jets’ Robert Saleh not ‘sounding the alarm’ over Zach Wilson, but 1 issue needs to get fixed
DENVER – Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back, stepped into a throw, and fired a deep ball down the middle of the field toward tight end Tyler Conklin. The ball sailed well over Conklin’s head. It was the Jets’ first play from scrimmage in their 16-9 win over...
Jets gut out another win in Denver | It was ugly, but give them credit for best start since 2010
DENVER – It was ugly. And it was likely costly. But give the Jets credit because somehow, they keep getting the job done. Greg Zuerlein kicked two fourth-quarter field goals and the defense held the Broncos scoreless after halftime as the Jets pulled away for their fourth straight win, 16-9 over Denver.
Left for dead? Yankees react to fans venting to realization the end is near
Yankees fans who paid good money to watch some postseason baseball at Yankee Stadium on Saturday know what’s coming. They know nothing is changing this year. They know that great first half was just a big tease. They know the Yankees are on their death beds courtesy of another...
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's dirty birds.
Yankees on brink because Aaron Judge is vanishing | Klapisch
Maybe Aaron Judge had nothing left after a month of chasing Roger Maris’ home run record. Maybe the Astros pitchers are that good. Or perhaps Judge is caught in the riptide that’s about to end the Yankees’ season in an embarrassing ALCS sweep. Choose your theory, but...
YES Network’s Michael Kay points finger for ‘heartbreaking’ loss to Astros
The New York Yankees’ season has come to a close. The Bronx Bombers had their sights set on a World Series stint but unraveled and quickly lost the American League Championship Series in four games. The Houston Astros will advance while the Yankees stay home and ponder what went wrong.
Ugly! Yankees on life support after Astros destroy them in ALCS Game 3
Studies suggest that brain activity may continue for several minutes after you’re declared dead. This Yankees season will last until the Houston Astros inevitably beat them one more time. But, for all intents and purposes, the Yankees’ season flatlined in the sixth inning of a 5-0 loss to Houston...
End of an era? Yankees swept into offseason that could lead to goodbye Aaron Judge
It took a do-or-die for the Yankees to punch back at the Houston Astros with some authority. They actually did some hitting and scored a few runs Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone even changed things up and went to his best relievers after Nestor Cortes was forced...
Meet the Phillies fan who caught Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer
"We were all cheering and the ball was coming right towards us, and then hit the ground, and there was a scramble for the ball," recalled Tracy Oldziejewski.
Ex-Mets manager, Yankees coach interviews with Marlins
The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager, and Rojas has reportedly been invited back for another interview. Sources: Marlins will interview former Mets Manager and current Yankees 3B Coach Luis Rojas for their open Managerial job. This will be Rojas’ second interview. Want to bet on the...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Yankees and Astros in Game 4 of ALCS Sunday (10-23-22) | TV, live stream and time
Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, will be played Sunday (Oct. 23, 2022) beginning at 7:07 p.m. ET., weather permitting. The Yankees trail the best-of-seven series, 3-0, and need a win to stay alive. TBS will broadcast the game, but...
