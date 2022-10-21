LIMA — Ohio voters in the Nov. 8 general election will select the candidate they want to represent them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years. And the choices couldn’t be more different: A 20-year congressional veteran or a political neophyte? A supporter of women making their own reproductive choices or a candidate who by his own definition is “100% pro-life? A supporter of a southern border that is secure enough to keep out criminals but welcoming to refugees and asylum seekers or one who has vowed to finish construction of a border wall and double the number of border agents “to stem the flow of illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country”?

