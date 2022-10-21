Read full article on original website
About 1 in 10 Ohioans plan to diverge from party lines in the state's gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races at the ballot box on Nov. 8, the latest polling suggests.
Your Local Election Headquarters COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With just more than two weeks before Election Day, voters are saying this year’s midterm elections are more important than ever. In a new poll by NBC News’ Meet The Press, voter interest has reached an all-time high for a midterm election, with 57 percent of registered […]
Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where they are warning about, and telling people of faith to confront, what they consider to be the dangers of something called Christian Nationalism and its influence on US politics. Christian Nationalism is the...
LIMA — Ohio voters in the Nov. 8 general election will select the candidate they want to represent them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years. And the choices couldn’t be more different: A 20-year congressional veteran or a political neophyte? A supporter of women making their own reproductive choices or a candidate who by his own definition is “100% pro-life? A supporter of a southern border that is secure enough to keep out criminals but welcoming to refugees and asylum seekers or one who has vowed to finish construction of a border wall and double the number of border agents “to stem the flow of illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country”?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion, redistricting and a slew of other hot-button issues are on Ohioans’ ballots this fall, albeit indirectly. Ohio is gearing up to administer one of the nation’s most competitive state supreme court races on Nov. 8, with six candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member bench that has the ultimate […]
Tim Ryan questioned why national Democrats haven't gotten involved in his Ohio Senate race. In an interview with The Washington Post, the congressman spoke of the competitiveness of the race. Ryan said his campaign shows that the party can still appeal to working-class voters in the state. Rep. Tim Ryan...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. Voting in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new district and look...
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
J.D. Vance's campaign claims that a 'woke' Cleveland newspaper is 'encouraging bigotry' after publishing a political cartoon last Wednesday that made the Indiana heritage of the Ohio Senate candidate's wife the butt of the joke. Vance got testy at Monday night's debate – days after the cartoon was published –...
