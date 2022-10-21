'Unsure' Tom Brady Leaves Wife Gisele Bundchen Feeling 'Neglected And Unloved': Dating Expert

Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.

3 DAYS AGO