ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 57

Natasha Lindsey
1d ago

SO SICK OF SEEING THE SAME MOVIES REMADE FROM THE 80s IN 70s. !!! WHY CANT YOU PEOPLE COME UP WITH YALLS OWN IDEALS. LIKE THEY DID IN THE 70s IN 80s !!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Reply
5
D Can
3d ago

that movie was a waste of time, and completely ruins Michael Myers image......

Reply(7)
20
Jan Ru.
2d ago

We watched "End" a second time and enjoyed it much more than the first time. The storyline was much easier to understand, made much more sense (if you can call it that) and that final phrase by Laurie, "evil doesn't die, it just changes shape", possible hint to a future movie I wonder........

Reply
3
Related
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite 28 Years After ‘True Lies’

28 years after they starred in True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited again. Both actors were part of a very special ceremony for Curtis, who is the star of Halloween Ends. She posed for photos alongside Schwarzenegger as Curtis was part of a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. True Lies was directed by James Cameron. Both actors shared a friendly kiss and celebrate Curtis’ accomplishment together. Yet Schwarzenegger had some things to say about his costar, very flattering things. He played Harry Tasker in the 1994 movie.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Johnny Depp’s Appearance At An Autograph Signing 'Scary': 'Looks Like Ozzy Osbourne'

Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday, October 8th, ahead of his performance with 78-year-old musician Jeff Beck.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Parade

Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy