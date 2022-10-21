Read full article on original website
Lightning's Brayden Point: Connects on game-winner
Point scored two big goals Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Point, who became the franchise's first skater other than Steven Stamkos to score more than one goal this season, connected on a third-period tip-in to force Friday's extra stanza. The 26-year-old center sealed the win with his third goal of the season. Entering Friday, Stamkos had netted six of the Lightning's first 10 goals. When Point connected on the tying marker against the Panthers, it was the first time he and Stamkos skated on an even-strength shift Friday. He added a team-best five shots during the win.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Playing against Canucks
Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday's road game against Vancouver. Andersen gave up five goals on 32 shots in last Thursday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton, but is a good bounce-back candidate...
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns early helper
Hedman was credited with a first-period assist Friday as the Lightning edged the Panthers, 3-2 in overtime. As the Lightning continue to struggle to score, Hedman is attempting to add offense from the back end. Entering Friday with just one win in four games, the Lightning were stymied with a meandering 2.5 goals per game average. Hedman, who was credited with an assist during his fourth straight outing Friday, gave the Lightning an early boost when Steven Stamkos opened the scoring by connecting on a power play. The 31-year-old defenseman added four shots during a team-high 26:34 of ice time against the Panthers.
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still week-to-week
Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Chychrun has joined the Coyotes on their road trip through eastern Canada, but he's still recovering from offseason surgery and hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 season. Chychrun led all defensemen in 2020-21 with 18 goals, but injuries hampered him last season and he managed only seven goals and 21 points in 47 contests.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Registers another two helpers
Kucherov earned a pair of assists Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Kucherov, who has collected two assists in each of the Lightning's past three games, helped open the scoring Friday by passing to hot-scoring Steven Stamkos for a first-period, power-play goal. Kucherov also assisted on Brayden Point's third-period, game-tying tally. The 29-year-old Kucherov added a team-high five shots in 23:09 of ice time, the most among forwards. Kucherov's multi-assist effort Friday matched his performances against the Flyers on Tuesday and the Penguins on Oct. 15.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keeps on collecting tallies
Stamkos scored a goal and was credited with an assist for the low-scoring Lightning, who topped the Panthers 3-2 in overtime Friday. Stamkos, who notched seven of the Lightning's first 11 goals this season, opened the scoring Friday with a power-play marker. The 32-year-old center also helped cap the scoring with an assist on Brayden Point's overtime winner. Stamkos, who added four shots, has scored at least one goal in each of the Lightning's five games. Including his final eight appearances last season, he has compiled 17 goals in his past 13 games.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Game-sealing interception
Igbinoghene had four tackles (three solo), one pass breakup and one interception during Sunday night's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Igbinoghene's toe-tapping interception came on the Steelers' last play of the game, when he picked off Kenny Pickett in the end zone to seal a win for Miami. The 2020 first-round pick was able to provide a much-needed spark for Miami's depleted secondary, which also saw safety Brandon Jones (knee) depart the Week 7 win early. With Byron Jones (ankle) still on the PUP list, Igbinoghene could be in line for another increased defensive role Week 7 versus the Lions.
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Back with team, expected to play
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Moore (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Moore requested a trade ahead of the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, and the wideout was ultimately made inactive by the team. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Moore being inactive wasn't a punishment, but rather because Saleh didn't want the youngster taking the field in his current mental state. With Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day, it would certainly be nice to have Moore back in the mix. Despite winning games, the Jets have struggled moving the ball through the air with Zach Wilson at the helm, though they'll likely have to lean on their quarterback more moving forward after losing breakout star Breece Hall (knee) for the season.
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
