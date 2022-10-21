Read full article on original website
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden...
Lightning's Brayden Point: Connects on game-winner
Point scored two big goals Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Point, who became the franchise's first skater other than Steven Stamkos to score more than one goal this season, connected on a third-period tip-in to force Friday's extra stanza. The 26-year-old center sealed the win with his third goal of the season. Entering Friday, Stamkos had netted six of the Lightning's first 10 goals. When Point connected on the tying marker against the Panthers, it was the first time he and Stamkos skated on an even-strength shift Friday. He added a team-best five shots during the win.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns early helper
Hedman was credited with a first-period assist Friday as the Lightning edged the Panthers, 3-2 in overtime. As the Lightning continue to struggle to score, Hedman is attempting to add offense from the back end. Entering Friday with just one win in four games, the Lightning were stymied with a meandering 2.5 goals per game average. Hedman, who was credited with an assist during his fourth straight outing Friday, gave the Lightning an early boost when Steven Stamkos opened the scoring by connecting on a power play. The 31-year-old defenseman added four shots during a team-high 26:34 of ice time against the Panthers.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Registers another two helpers
Kucherov earned a pair of assists Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Kucherov, who has collected two assists in each of the Lightning's past three games, helped open the scoring Friday by passing to hot-scoring Steven Stamkos for a first-period, power-play goal. Kucherov also assisted on Brayden Point's third-period, game-tying tally. The 29-year-old Kucherov added a team-high five shots in 23:09 of ice time, the most among forwards. Kucherov's multi-assist effort Friday matched his performances against the Flyers on Tuesday and the Penguins on Oct. 15.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still week-to-week
Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Chychrun has joined the Coyotes on their road trip through eastern Canada, but he's still recovering from offseason surgery and hasn't played at all in the 2022-23 season. Chychrun led all defensemen in 2020-21 with 18 goals, but injuries hampered him last season and he managed only seven goals and 21 points in 47 contests.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
