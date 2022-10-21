Point scored two big goals Friday, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers. Point, who became the franchise's first skater other than Steven Stamkos to score more than one goal this season, connected on a third-period tip-in to force Friday's extra stanza. The 26-year-old center sealed the win with his third goal of the season. Entering Friday, Stamkos had netted six of the Lightning's first 10 goals. When Point connected on the tying marker against the Panthers, it was the first time he and Stamkos skated on an even-strength shift Friday. He added a team-best five shots during the win.

2 DAYS AGO