Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
Chicago man shot and killed in front of Greyhound bus station where he worked
A gunman fatally shot someone Monday in front of a Greyhound bus station in Chicago after the victim got out of a car, police said.
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter during gun safety talk
A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death.
whopam.com
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
Chicago bloody weekend sees over 50 shot, including 14-year-old boy on playground, 5 at drag racing incident
Chicago police said that over the weekend there were 51 people shot, 10 fatally, including three men with gang affiliations during a street racing takeover incident.
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
2 years in prison for man arrested on drug charge in CPD chief’s car
CHICAGO — A man who was arrested earlier this year after he was allegedly seen throwing heroin from the window of a car owned by a high-ranking Chicago police official was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, according to Cook County court records. Kenneth Miles, 35, was found guilty of one count of […]
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
NBC Chicago
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
DOJ charges 10 Chicago residents who allegedly distributed 'fentanyl-laced heroin and crack cocaine'
The Justice Department announced charges for 10 Chicago residents who are accused of participating in a drug trafficking organization.
Cold case: Man charged in decades-old rape, brutal murder of 69-year-old Gary woman
Gloria Hansell was found strangled in her home in 1994.
Human remains found by a hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter […]
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
10 arrested in West Side for selling fentanyl-laced drugs
Ten people have been arrested for fentanyl-related drug activities on Chicago’s West Side. The individuals are being charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin and crack cocaine.
fox32chicago.com
10 people charged in fentanyl-laced drug trafficking ring on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A federal drug trafficking investigation has leas to charges against ten people for allegedly conspiring to sell at least 35 kilograms of fentanyl-laced drugs on the West Side of Chicago. During the multi-year probe, law enforcement seized more than a kilogram of narcotics, as well as 13 firearms...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations
News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
fox32chicago.com
Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
West Side woman charged with murder of 87-year-old woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. She is charged in the murder of Mae Brown.Police said a family member found the 87-year-old Brown sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.Gaines, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, stands charged with first-degree murder. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.There was no word late Thursday on a possible motive in the shooting.
