Gary, IN

whopam.com

Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County

A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Chicago

New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn

Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
WGN News

Human remains found by a hunter in an Indiana marsh

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter […]
GRIFFITH, IN
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations

News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Maywood man gets prison time for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Maywood man has learned his fate after trafficking fentanyl and heroin in the Chicago area. Earlier this year, 46-year-old Rayloe Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to deliver. In a plea agreement, officials say Jackson admitted that on April 3, 2020,...
MAYWOOD, IL
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
KENTUCKY STATE
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side woman charged with murder of 87-year-old woman in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old woman in a Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building last weekend.Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. She is charged in the murder of Mae Brown.Police said a family member found the 87-year-old Brown sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the Lincoln Perry Apartments, at 3245 S. Prairie Ave., around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.Gaines, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, stands charged with first-degree murder. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday.There was no word late Thursday on a possible motive in the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
