Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycanyonlake.com
Oct. 24 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of Monday, 12:57 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 56 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central...
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
KSAT 12
Here’s why you shouldn’t stack rocks, and what to know about the downtown ice skating rink
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. OK, this week we’re talking about an innocent outdoor activity that’s actually a big no-no at Texas state parks. Did you know that rock stacking isn’t allowed at the parks? Read below to find out why. Also, this week we...
7 budget-friendly activities in San Antonio the whole family will enjoy
There's something for everyone on our list!
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
KSAT 12
Few storms possible Monday evening, then VERY WINDY in San Antonio Tuesday morning
It may not be what you want to hear: There will be some rain in South Central Texas Monday night, but it won’t put a dent in our widespread drought. And while not everyone will see rain, all of us will experience very gusty winds behind the front overnight & Tuesday morning.
kut.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻
If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
In 2023 You Can Catch Big Waves In Austin At A New Surf Park
In 2023 developers plan to break ground on a $1.3 billion dollar project in Austin, Texas that will become the largest surf park on planet Earth. Because it's being built in Texas you know it has to be bigger and the best!. If you like to surf, right now you...
Inflation makes funding Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner a steep climb this year
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2019, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio. Thanks to the decline of COVID-19, San Antonio residents will again be able to eat together. But, thanks to inflation,...
San Antonio's 'Angry Angelina' is sweetheart in disguise, up for adoption
Shelter staff say not to judge this kitty by her frown.
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
San Antonio Current
26 must-visit San Antonio vintage and thrift stores for finding secondhand threads
Increased interest in sustainable clothing and secondhand shopping has unleashed a boom in thrift stores and vintage shops — and that boom includes San Antonio. Alamo City thrifters can find discount duds aplenty. Those willing to scour can also get their mitts on designer fashion, hard-to-find band T-shirts and even high-end sneakers.
yolotx.com
An Alamo City Brunch Bash | SA Brunch Festival | San Antonio, TX
This year guests gathered at Smoke BBQ + Skybar and were able to sample the finest brunch bites from 15+ restaurants. At the end of the day only one person was crowned the best of SA!. YOLO TX was there for all the action! Get a sneak peek of the...
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week
Owner Alex Amaro gave the Current an exclusive sneak peek of the downtown venue ahead of its Friday, Oct. 28 opening.
powerofpositivity.com
Kind Dad Builds $35M Theme Park for Special Needs Children
After building an amusement park for special needs children, one kind dad became a hero in his community. Gordon Hartman felt inspired to create the park after taking his family on vacation. His daughter Morgan is on the autism spectrum and requires special cognitive and physical care. On the trip,...
Comments / 0