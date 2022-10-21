ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Oct. 24 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of Monday, 12:57 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 56 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
US105

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Haunted houses San Antonio 2022 – 6 scariest places near you 👻

If you’re searching for a spooky good time, there are some great haunted houses in the San Antonio, Texas area. This season, haunted trails and asylums will be open, so get ready for a fun, fright-filled Halloween activity. We’ve compiled a list of the scariest scream-fests in the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
powerofpositivity.com

Kind Dad Builds $35M Theme Park for Special Needs Children

After building an amusement park for special needs children, one kind dad became a hero in his community. Gordon Hartman felt inspired to create the park after taking his family on vacation. His daughter Morgan is on the autism spectrum and requires special cognitive and physical care. On the trip,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy